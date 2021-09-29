Dundas died by suicide, Casper police say; memorial set for Oct. 4

Casper Police Lt. Dan Dundas took his own life after experiencing several traumatic events in his career, his department announced Wednesday.
Dundas died by suicide on Monday afternoon. He was one of the city's best known and most well-liked officers, and the news of his death provoked an outpouring of support from the community.
The department will treat Dundas' death as one that "incurred as a result of line-of-duty actions," according to Wednesday's statement.
"Although all of our police officers are highly trained professionals, they are, first and foremost, humans. The stoic emotions we steadfastly maintain while on duty often crumble when we return to our homes and loved ones," the statement read.
A public memorial service for Dundas is set for Monday, Oct. 4 starting at 4 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. The family requests attendees wear blue, black or patriotic clothing.
Dundas worked at the department for 13 years, becoming a familiar face around town when he began appearing in videos and posts on CPD's social media.
Multiple traumatic incidents from his work as a first responder "adversely impacted" Dundas, the department said, and the lieutenant had sought help at work and with his family.
"We ask our officers to undergo these traumatic events, over, and over, throughout their entire career," the department said. "These burdens are tangible and they impact our officers, the families and loved ones of our officers, and each employee at the department."
Dundas shot and killed a man in 2015 while serving a search warrant on a Casper home. A letter from then-District Attorney Mike Blonigen found the shooting justified, since the man was holding a loaded gun when authorities entered the residence.
It is more common for law enforcement officers to die by suicide than on the line of duty, according to data collected by reporting organization Blue H.E.L.P. A 2019 study funded by the Ruderman Family Foundation found that the suicide rate among law enforcement is 17 out of 100,000, compared to 13 of 100,000 in the general population.
Casper police said they have been in close contact with Dundas' family following his death. On Wednesday, the department announced they are accepting donations from the public to help address some of the family's immediate needs.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (1-800-273-8255).
