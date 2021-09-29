Dundas died by suicide, Casper police say; memorial set for Oct. 4

Casper Police Lt. Dan Dundas took his own life after experiencing several traumatic events in his career, his department announced Wednesday.

Dundas died by suicide on Monday afternoon. He was one of the city's best known and most well-liked officers, and the news of his death provoked an outpouring of support from the community.

The department will treat Dundas' death as one that "incurred as a result of line-of-duty actions," according to Wednesday's statement.

"Although all of our police officers are highly trained professionals, they are, first and foremost, humans. The stoic emotions we steadfastly maintain while on duty often crumble when we return to our homes and loved ones," the statement read.

A public memorial service for Dundas is set for Monday, Oct. 4 starting at 4 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. The family requests attendees wear blue, black or patriotic clothing.

Dundas worked at the department for 13 years, becoming a familiar face around town when he began appearing in videos and posts on CPD's social media.

Multiple traumatic incidents from his work as a first responder "adversely impacted" Dundas, the department said, and the lieutenant had sought help at work and with his family.