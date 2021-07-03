Eades, Van Dyken-Rouen headline fall breakfast

Casper parents who turned personal tragedy into helping others, and a gold medal winning Olympian who overcame tragedy of her own headline the 23rd annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
Rocky and Lisa Eades are the breakfast honorees for their dedication to supporting Wyoming families affected by childhood cancer. In 1995, they were told their son, Jason, had cancer. Shortly after his death, they established the volunteer-run Jason's Friends Foundation, which has given more than $5 million to hundreds of families affected by childhood cancer. The money is for everyday expenses while families' worlds are turned upside down, including rent, mortgage payments, utilities and travel costs to seek out-of-state pediatric oncology care.
The Eades have two grown daughters, Brooke and Skylar. Rocky is a successful home builder, developer, and president of Eades Construction. Lisa is the volunteer president/CEO of Jason’s Friends Foundation. She co-chairs the Wyoming Cancer Coalition, serves on the Wyoming Department of Health’s Institutional Review Board and on the Wyoming Palliative Care Advisory Council, appointed by Governor Matt Mead.
The breakfast keynote speaker is six-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen. At the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Van Dyken became the first American female athlete to win four gold medals in a single Olympic game. She went on to compete in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia, winning two more gold medals. She retired from swimming following the 2000 summer games and married former Denver Broncos punter Tom Rouen.
In 2014, Van Dyken-Rouen was in an ATV accident in which she severed her spine, paralyzing her from the waist down. She is determined to be an example of what it looks like to live – not with a disability, but in spite of one.
The breakfast will be held on Sept. 8 at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly Casper Events Center).
Reservations for the 23rd Annual Awards and Recognition Breakfast can be made by visiting bgccw.org/breakfast21 or by calling 235-4079. The breakfast is a culmination of the Annual Giving Campaign to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. There is no cost to attend, but those in attendance are expected to make a meaningful contribution to support the Boys & Girls Clubs.
