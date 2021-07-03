Eades, Van Dyken-Rouen headline fall breakfast

Casper parents who turned personal tragedy into helping others, and a gold medal winning Olympian who overcame tragedy of her own headline the 23rd annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

Rocky and Lisa Eades are the breakfast honorees for their dedication to supporting Wyoming families affected by childhood cancer. In 1995, they were told their son, Jason, had cancer. Shortly after his death, they established the volunteer-run Jason's Friends Foundation, which has given more than $5 million to hundreds of families affected by childhood cancer. The money is for everyday expenses while families' worlds are turned upside down, including rent, mortgage payments, utilities and travel costs to seek out-of-state pediatric oncology care.

The Eades have two grown daughters, Brooke and Skylar. Rocky is a successful home builder, developer, and president of Eades Construction. Lisa is the volunteer president/CEO of Jason’s Friends Foundation. She co-chairs the Wyoming Cancer Coalition, serves on the Wyoming Department of Health’s Institutional Review Board and on the Wyoming Palliative Care Advisory Council, appointed by Governor Matt Mead.