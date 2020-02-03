Early snow amounts: 6 inches in Casper, a foot in Buffalo

Monday's storm is expected to last all day, but the snow amounts are already piling up.

According to preliminary snowfall numbers released Monday morning from the National Weather Service in Riverton, 6 inches of snow has already fallen on Casper.

In Buffalo, meanwhile, a foot of snow has fallen. There's been 11 inches in Lander, 6 in Pinedale, a half foot in Thermopolis and 7 in Riverton.

Early reports show smaller amounts in the Bighorn Basin and in southwest Wyoming.

Those amounts will almost certainly rise throughout the day. Snow is expected to continue falling all day Monday before tapering off Tuesday morning.

The snow has caused highway closures across central Wyoming. Many government offices and schools are also closed. Click here for our running list.

