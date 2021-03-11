 Skip to main content
East Casper fire likely started by felled power line, officials say
A woodland fire burns Sunday in east Casper. Officials closed part of Wyoming Boulevard because of the fire.

 Anna Shaffer

The fire in east Casper on Sunday was likely started by a downed power line, officials say.

Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Eric Christensen said an investigation into the cause suggests a transformer blew and dropped the live power line. High fire danger in the area resulting from drought conditions and an abundance of dry fuel there quickly spread the grass fire to the northeast.

Christensen said no one was hurt and no livestock or structures in the Elkhorn Creek area were lost. As of Wednesday, he said he was unaware of any damage to buildings from the fire. Around 76 acres were burned, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The blaze was contained within hours by Natrona County Fire and several other agencies. Casper Fire-EMS sent three engines and two brush trucks to assist the county, Casper Mountain Fire Protection District, Natrona County International Airport Rescue, the Bureau of Land Management and the Evansville and Bar Nunn fire departments.

