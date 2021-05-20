Economic indicators lagging in Natrona County, new report says

Economic indicators suggest Natrona County still has a ways to go before returning to pre-pandemic strength.
According to a new report from Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, the Casper Economic Health Index fell by 0.4 percentage points from February to March. That drop to 99.4 is down from 101.1 in March 2020.
The index is generated by four county-level economic indicators: monthly unemployment rate, monthly total non-farm employment, monthly sales and use tax collections, and the monthly median home sales price.
Two of those metrics actually increased in Natrona County from March 2020 to March 2021: sales and use tax collections, which were up 7.4%, and the median home sales price, which was up 2.1%. Employment rate and total non-farm employment, however, are weighted make up 81% of the score, and each of those figures were down. Employment rate — or the inverse of the unemployment rate — was down 1.8%, and total non-farm employment was down 5.9%.
March’s year-to-year drop of 1.7% is smaller than the 2020-to-2021 changes from four of the previous five months: 2.7%, 5.9%, 1.5%, 1.9% and 2.7% for October through February, respectively. COVID-19 first arrived in Wyoming in mid-March 2020, making this set of data the first during the pandemic that is not being measured up against a fully non-pandemic economy.
Casper’s March unemployment rate of 7.9% was higher than the state rate of 5.9%. It was also higher than the city’s March 2020 unemployment rate: 6.1%.
Total non-farm employment in Natrona County grew by 400 jobs in March but was still down 2,300 jobs from the March 2020 figure.
Sales and use tax in the county was up $600,000 from March 2020. (The study notes that March figures actually reflect April data because of a one-month lag between collections and sales activity.)
The median home price in Natrona County in March was $220,000, which was up 4.8% from a year ago, marking four straight months in which median home sales prices increased year over year. The report credits this to a strong housing market nationwide.
The data used in the index is seasonally adjusted, and the sales and use tax collections and home prices are adjusted for inflation. The numbers come from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Wyoming Department of Revenue and the Casper Board of Realtors.
The Economic Analysis Division is under the umbrella of the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information.
