Economic indicators lagging in Natrona County, new report says

Economic indicators suggest Natrona County still has a ways to go before returning to pre-pandemic strength.

According to a new report from Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, the Casper Economic Health Index fell by 0.4 percentage points from February to March. That drop to 99.4 is down from 101.1 in March 2020.

The index is generated by four county-level economic indicators: monthly unemployment rate, monthly total non-farm employment, monthly sales and use tax collections, and the monthly median home sales price.

Two of those metrics actually increased in Natrona County from March 2020 to March 2021: sales and use tax collections, which were up 7.4%, and the median home sales price, which was up 2.1%. Employment rate and total non-farm employment, however, are weighted make up 81% of the score, and each of those figures were down. Employment rate — or the inverse of the unemployment rate — was down 1.8%, and total non-farm employment was down 5.9%.