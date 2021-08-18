Eighteen Casper city employees tested positive for COVID since end of July

Eighteen Casper city employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 27, City Manager Carter Napier confirmed on Wednesday.

Those include people who work in and out of City Hall, Napier said.

Napier did not have any further information on the status of those employees, or the seriousness of the cases.

Casper city council member Kyle Gamroth has been attending meetings remotely for roughly a month after contracting the coronavirus. Napier said Wednesday that one other council member had also tested positive, but did not disclose who.

The spate of positive cases among city employees comes amid a rise in infections statewide brought on by the delta variant.

The city is following the same protocol it has been since the start of the pandemic, encouraging distancing in city offices and trying to conduct as much business as possible over the phone or virtually.

Napier attended Tuesday's City Council meeting remotely from his office upstairs in City Hall out of caution, he said.

Masks reappeared on the council dais Tuesday for the first time since the spring, with council member Khrystyn Lutz (on her last day in office) and Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco wearing them during the meeting and pre-meeting.

