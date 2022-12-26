Electorate's rightward turn didn't stop voters from resoundingly backing 1-cent

The 1-cent tax has been fueling local government in Natrona County since 1974. But ahead of November’s election, there was concern among municipal officials that voters here would reject the tax, which pays for everything from road repairs to new fire vehicles.

You’d might expect that a tax that pays for quality roads and faster emergency response times would be an easy sell. That’s especially the case given that it has been approved by voters so many times in the past.

But Wyoming’s turn farther to the right, and the anti-tax sentiment that’s come with it, had officials worried. The fear was compounded by rising inflation, which further spurred speculation that voters could sour on the 1-cent.

Doing so, local officials said, would have had serious consequences for Natrona County and towns here.

“The stakes are pretty high for the city of Casper,” City Manger Carter Napier said this fall.

Wyoming has a baseline 4% sales tax. County leaders have the option to ask voters to agree to an additional 1%. That money has traditionally paid for things such as road and sewer repairs, new police and fire equipment and even library books. An analysis performed by the city found that the tax costs the average Natrona County family roughly $170 annually.

In Casper, the money covers one-time expenses. But in some of Natrona County’s smaller municipalities like Edgerton, the tax pays the salaries of the few workers the town can afford.

“We would really have to cut back on services in order to keep our employees in benefits and salaries,” Edgerton town clerk Cindy Aars said back in September. “It’s pretty essential for us little guys out here.”

In November, speculation that the county’s electorate would move farther to the right proved true. Many of the area’s traditional Republicans, such as then-Sen. Drew Perkins, lost to hardline conservatives. Even the school board election, traditionally a nonpartisan affair, had a rightward bend to it.

But that same electorate passed the 1-cent tax with roughly 67% support.

“At that level of support, it’s pretty much a mandate to move forward,” Napier told the Star-Tribune after the election.

The tax must be approved every four years. Voters will next decide on the 1-cent in 2028.

