Electric scooters could be coming to Casper. But some laws need to change first.

There are also city ordinances related to biking that Henley said would likely need to be applied to the scooters — they prohibit people from riding two to a bike, for instance, and say you can’t ride side by side with another biker on the streets. Scooter riders would also be subject to the rules of the road.

New or updated ordinances take three readings at City Council meetings — which give the public the opportunity to comment — before they can go into effect.

The proposal also raised some safety concerns among council members on Tuesday, which could be addressed with new rules. Council member Bruce Knell clarified that you can get a DUI on a scooter just like you can on a bike.

Putting them downtown would give people going to and from bars and restaurants the chance to use the scooters instead of driving. But helmets aren’t required, and most of downtown doesn’t have designated bike lanes, which means riders would be riding the narrow streets right next to cars.

Bird’s proposal would shut off the scooters between midnight and 4 a.m. each night, in hopes of avoiding drunk scooter incidents. The scooters can’t go faster than 15 mph, and the company can also lower that in certain areas or block places off completely if the city wants.