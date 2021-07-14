Electric scooters hit a detour on their road to Casper

Casper’s effort to bring electric scooters to town will be making a detour.
In June, Bird Rides proposed bringing a fleet of at least 50 e-scooters to Casper, but city code as it stands now prohibits scooters from riding downtown — on streets or sidewalks.
And downtown, with its higher concentration of things to do and places to go (and slower driving speeds), seems to be the council’s main target area for the scooters. That means the code has to change before Bird’s flock can land in Casper.
City Attorney John Henley brought the first draft of a revised ordinance to the council during a work session on Tuesday evening. But after over an hour of discussion and myriad suggested changes from council members, it’s pretty much back to the drawing board.
The original draft would have banned the e-scooters from downtown altogether — which the city defined as the area from David and Beech Streets between A Street and Midwest Avenue.
Council members said they already see people using e-scooters, either their own or rented ones from a local shop, on sidewalks and streets downtown. While it’s technically not allowed under city code, those rules don’t seem to be enforced.
And while dockless e-scooters like the ones Bird would bring have a geofencing feature which can stop riders from going into certain areas, privately owned scooters or rentals from local shops like Gordon’s Rents don’t have those restrictions built in.
“That just takes the allure of the whole thing away, by taking that area away,” council member Bruce Knell said. “Our downtown is only 20 miles per hour anyway… I'd sure be interested in seeing us take the boundary off.”
All of the council members present Tuesday indicated they wanted a revised ordinance to allow the scooters downtown. Most also said they’d be in favor of changing more of the existing code, which now says people can’t ride bikes, skateboards, skates, scooters or other "toy vehicles" downtown, to allow those to be ridden in the streets in that area.
“I don’t think this is going to open up the floodgates,” Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco said, “of skateboards and scooters and bicyclists and roller skaters… I think we’re overthinking some of this stuff. If we eliminate this, I don’t think it’s going to be that crazy.”
Pollock said most people, including herself, don’t even know those things are banned downtown right now. Removing that boundary may even encourage people to use alternative transportation to get around or go to work, she said.
And even though bikes are not allowed downtown, council member Shawn Johnson said, some of the streets in that area have marked bicycle lanes.
Even after the council settles on a draft, the ordinance still needs to pass three readings. That can be done in three weeks if a special meeting is called. During that process, residents can also give input which may further change the new ordinance.
The aim is to get the scooters out and operational in time for at least part of the summer. Casper’s viable scooting season is relatively short thanks to snow and cold temperatures, so if the city wants to try bringing Bird in, it doesn’t have long.
The proposed ordinance, as presented on Tuesday, would add definitions for the scooters and lumps them in with many existing provisions for bicycles. Those prohibit riding on sidewalks except on roads with speed limits of 30 mph or more, require riders to give right-of-way to pedestrians and prevent riders from doubling up on bikes or scooters designed for one person.
Just like bikers, scooter riders would also be subject to traffic rules while riding in the streets.
Speeds would be capped at 15 miles per hour, and riders would be required to keep both hands on the handlebars. The ordinance also proposes limiting ridership to those over 16 years old.
But during Tuesday’s meeting, several council members proposed removing the age limit altogether, and instead letting Bird or other e-scooter companies make those restrictions.
“We’re treating them sort of like bikes,” Pollock said. “You don’t have to be a certain age to ride a bike. People who buy these privately and own them, what if they’re not 16?”
On roads with speed limits of 30 miles per hour or more, the ordinance would allow people to ride the e-scooters on sidewalks as long as they go 8 mph or slower.
As written, the code would allow riders to park the scooters only on sidewalks or at designated docking stations, and always in an upright position. The provision prohibits people from leaving them in the street, alleyways, near bus stops, loading zones or handicapped parking areas.
The first draft also says they cannot be parked where they would interfere with pedestrians, reduce the walkable sidewalk to less than 5 feet wide or violate standards of access established by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
That was one of the main concerns the city attorney brought up in June when Bird first made its proposal. Some areas, especially downtown where the scooters will likely be most popular, have narrow sidewalks or roadways obscured by parking that may make it difficult to navigate safely, Henley said.
Henley also said while it would be nice to have the scooters available to ride along the North Platte, Bird and other companies have had persistent problems with people leaving the scooters in rivers, lakes or launching them off bridges.
The ordinance as proposed also adds a section regarding the business side of the e-scooters — requiring the company to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance, register with the city clerk and compensate the city for any losses.
If passed, it would also require Bird (or any other scooter company considering coming to Casper in the future) to notify and cooperate with Casper police of any missing or stolen scooters.
Law enforcement, under the current draft of the ordinance, would have the authority to seize or move any scooters that violate the city’s rules.
Bird has already brought the scooters to Evanston and Rock Springs, territory manager Michael Covato said. On Monday, Cheyenne passed three ordinances which will allow Bird to bring e-scooters into town in time for Frontier Days at the end of the month.
Casper’s proposed contract would levy a $3,000 base fee for any company wanting to bring e-scooters to the city, plus an additional $25 per scooter. In Cheyenne, the base was set at $200 and $5 per scooter.
