Electric scooters hit a detour on their road to Casper

“That just takes the allure of the whole thing away, by taking that area away,” council member Bruce Knell said. “Our downtown is only 20 miles per hour anyway… I'd sure be interested in seeing us take the boundary off.”

All of the council members present Tuesday indicated they wanted a revised ordinance to allow the scooters downtown. Most also said they’d be in favor of changing more of the existing code, which now says people can’t ride bikes, skateboards, skates, scooters or other "toy vehicles" downtown, to allow those to be ridden in the streets in that area.

“I don’t think this is going to open up the floodgates,” Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco said, “of skateboards and scooters and bicyclists and roller skaters… I think we’re overthinking some of this stuff. If we eliminate this, I don’t think it’s going to be that crazy.”

Pollock said most people, including herself, don’t even know those things are banned downtown right now. Removing that boundary may even encourage people to use alternative transportation to get around or go to work, she said.

And even though bikes are not allowed downtown, council member Shawn Johnson said, some of the streets in that area have marked bicycle lanes.