Electrical failure led to Casper Mountain fire that destroyed one home, threatened others

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An electrical failure in a water wellhead sparked the fire that burned one home and threatened others at the base of Casper Mountain earlier this month.

The Sept. 5 fire began after two wires in the wellhead touched, creating arcing and sparks that ignited nearby grass, said Assistant Evansville Fire Chief Mark Cornett, who investigated the fire along with an official from Casper Fire-EMS. The grass was already hot and dry on a day when temperatures reached nearly 100 degrees.

"Due to the topography and the wind, it was able to get into the grass," Cornett said.

From there, the fire spread into the trees in the area and the home that the well supplied water to. The home was destroyed along with an outbuilding on the property. One other home had some minor damage to its deck.

The fire burned 11 acres and prompted evacuations in the Garden Creek neighborhood and nearby Rotary Park, one of the mountain's most popular attractions. However, firefighters, with help from several aircraft, were able to control the blaze before it reached the tree line.