Electrical failure led to Casper Mountain fire that destroyed one home, threatened others

An electrical failure in a water wellhead sparked the fire that burned one home and threatened others at the base of Casper Mountain earlier this month.
The Sept. 5 fire began after two wires in the wellhead touched, creating arcing and sparks that ignited nearby grass, said Assistant Evansville Fire Chief Mark Cornett, who investigated the fire along with an official from Casper Fire-EMS. The grass was already hot and dry on a day when temperatures reached nearly 100 degrees.
"Due to the topography and the wind, it was able to get into the grass," Cornett said.
From there, the fire spread into the trees in the area and the home that the well supplied water to. The home was destroyed along with an outbuilding on the property. One other home had some minor damage to its deck.
The fire burned 11 acres and prompted evacuations in the Garden Creek neighborhood and nearby Rotary Park, one of the mountain's most popular attractions. However, firefighters, with help from several aircraft, were able to control the blaze before it reached the tree line.
The blaze had the potential to cause even more damage. Wildfires have burned both the eastern and western ends of the mountain in the past 14 years. However, they have yet to burn the mountain's center, where the majority of the homes and cabins are found.
Crews from several agencies responded aggressively to the fire while authorities evacuated nearby homes. Wind carried flaming debris and ember, causing additional fires for crews to contend with as they worked in steep terrain.
No one was injured in the blaze.
The last major wildfire on Casper Mountain ignited in September 2012. The Sheep Herder Hill Fire burned more than 15,500 acres and destroyed 37 homes and cabins on the mountain's eastern side before it was finally contained. The Jackson Canyon Fire, meanwhile, burned about 12,000 acres on the western portion of the mountain in August 2006.
