Electrical fire at Cheney federal building evacuates occupants Wednesday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Cheney building fire

Fire crews and police respond Wednesday to the Dick Cheney Federal Building. The building was evacuated due to a fire likely caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment.

 Anna Shaffer, Star-Tribune

Electrical fire prompts evacuation of federal building in Casper

The Dick Cheney Federal Building in downtown Casper was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a fire likely caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

Fire crews found “heavy smoke” in the building’s basement when they arrived around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, department spokesperson Patrick McJunkin said.

The upper levels of the building also had some smoke. McJunkin said the department is not sure what the nature of the malfunction was, other than it appeared to be accidental, or which kind of equipment was affected. An investigation will be conducted to determine the fire’s exact cause.

There were no reported injuries.

The building’s occupants were evacuated for around an hour, McJunkin said. Power to the facility was still shut off nearly two hours after the fire.

Additional engines were called to the scene, and Casper fire crews received aid from county and Evansville firefighters as well.

