Eleven candidates vie for spots on the Natrona County Commission

Four seats, 11 candidates. The election for the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners is shaping up to be an interesting, and crowded, race.

Four of the five current commissioners are up for reelection this year: Chairman Paul Bertoglio, Vice Chair Jim Milne, Rob Hendry and Peter Nicolaysen. All are seeking another term.

Commissioners typically serve four-years terms, but in light of former commissioner Brook Kaufman’s departure to pursue a job in Rapid City, a two-year partial term is also on the ballot this year.

Here’s a look at the candidates seeking a four-year term:

The incumbents

Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio (R) has served two terms, first being elected in 2016 and periodically serving as the commission’s vice-chairman. Bertoglio has been involved in local politics for years. He joined the Casper City Council in 1998 and served on it for 17 years, including three times as mayor.

The commission’s vice chairman, James “Jim” Milne (R), is a former Natrona County sheriff’s deputy. He’s previously served as the chairman for the Casper Friends of the NRA and as the Republican Committeeman for Precinct 11-4. Milne first ran for a seat on the commission in 2018, when he earned a spot with 18% of the vote.

Of the current commissioners, Peter Nicolaysen (R) is the newest, having been sworn into the position in April. He filled the vacancy left by Kaufman after being nominated by the Natrona County Republican Party and selected by the other four commissioners. Nicolaysen, an attorney and rancher, has opted to run for a four-year term instead of the two-year one created by Kaufman’s departure.

The challengers

Hopeful Terry Wingerter (R) has a lengthy resume in local government. He served on the Casper City Council from 1983 to 1992, then moved to the commission, where he served five terms before falling short in the 2016 election. In the 2020 race, Wingerter was added as a write-in candidate on 150 ballots during the primary, but didn’t gain enough votes in the general election to win a seat.

In previous years, Wingerter has been listed on the ballot as a Democrat. He explained in 2020 that “no one ran as a Democrat, and I’ve always believed in the two-party system.” This year, Wingerter has switched his party affiliation to Republican to focus on maintaining county land and to address his concern regarding Wyoming’s use of resources, he said.

Attorney Dallas Laird (R) is also on the ballot this year. Laird has previous local government experience: He was appointed to the Casper City Council in 2017 and served through 2018, choosing not to run for another term. Laird has been a lawyer for more than a half century, working at times in private practice, as a public defender and as a prosecutor for the city of Casper.

“Over the years I have fought a lot of Goliaths. I am used to standing up for the little guy and I am not intimidated by anyone,” he said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

At 26, Kianna Smith (R) is the youngest of the candidates. Smith is a graduate of Natrona County High School, and after graduating from Virginia’s Patrick Henry College in 2018, she returned to Casper and won a seat on the Natrona County school board at the age of 22. Smith is running as a Republican. She sought to fill Kaufman’s vacancy this spring, but did not get the local Republican Party’s nomination.

Republican Shianne Huston (R) also sought the nomination to fill Kaufman’s vacancy. Huston served more than two decades in the military, with eight years in the Air Force and another 12 in the Wyoming Air National Guard. She then worked as a recruiter before opening Off the Beaten Path, an antique store in Mills.

Huston served as a Republican precinct committeewoman from 2018 to 2020, and she said she chose to join the county commission race because she felt that change was needed in the office.

The lone Democratic candidate in this year’s line-up is Tom Radosevich (D), medical director at Wyoming Recovery in Casper. Originally from Rock Springs, Radosevich has lived in the Casper area for 23 years and served on the Natrona County Board of Health from 2005 to 2010, according to the board.

Radosevich ran as a Republican in the 2012 GOP primary for Wyoming Senate District 28. Emerging from the race with 16% of the vote, Radosevich lost to current state Sen. Jim Anderson.

Here are the candidates for the lone two-year term on the commission:

The incumbent

Rob Hendry (R) has ample experience on the commission. He first won election in 2006 and has served four terms. A longtime rancher, Hendry has served as the president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association and vice-chairman of the National Cattlemen’s Association.

The challengers

Steve Freel (R) also has considerable experience in local government. He’s currently Casper’s vice mayor and previously served as its mayor. A longtime police officer who retired as a captain, Freel joined the council in 2019. He recently decided to seek a spot on the commission rather than another term on the council.

“We’ve done a lot of good things in the four years I’ve been here,” Freel said previously. “I’ve enjoyed it, I really have.”

The other challenger for a two-year seat is Curt Simpson Jr. (R). The hopeful has previously held a seat on the Natrona County Predator Management Board. Simpson has run for local office before. In 2012, he sought a spot on the Casper Mountain Fire District Board, but came up short.

When asked why he had chose to run this year, Simpson’s reasoning was simple. “I live in the county and care about what goes on in it,” he said.

Wyoming’s primary is set for Aug. 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.