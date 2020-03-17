You are the owner of this article.
Eleventh Wyoming coronavirus case confirmed in Laramie County man
Eleventh Wyoming coronavirus case confirmed in Laramie County man

Virus Outbreak

A health worker displays the packaged nasopharyngeal swab, which goes about two inches into the nasal cavity, used on patients at a drive-through COVID-19 testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID-19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. 

 Elaine Thompson, AP

The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there is an 11th coronavirus patient in the Equality State.

The patient is "an older male resident of Laramie County," according to the department. He is not hospitalized, a Health Department spokeswoman said in a message to the Star-Tribune. No other details were immediately available.

Officials had previously identified 10 cases of coronavirus in Wyoming through Monday evening. Eight of those cases were linked to a patient at an assisted-living facility in Lander, with seven of them confirmed in one email sent Monday night. The other two patients are linked to each other; both are residents of Sheridan County.

In response to the pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon has declared a state of emergency to unlock federal funds for the state. He also recommended public schools close for three weeks. Most have already done so.

In Lander, where the eight Fremont County cases are linked to an assisted-living facility there, city officials declared a local state of emergency Tuesday.

On Monday, Gordon announced that he was convening five task forces led by the state's five top elected officials to tackle the negative effects that the virus — which is expected to continue spreading — will leave in its wake.

Officially dubbed COVID-19, which is the disease this new coronavirus causes, the illness causes respiratory issues. It’s characterized by fever, cough and shortness of breath. 

Anyone who is concerned they may have COVID-19 is asked not to immediately head to the emergency room unless they’re having significant breathing problems. Instead, they’re asked to call their health care provider and get guidance on how to move forward.

There are currently no treatments and no vaccine for COVID-19. There are symptomatic treatments — treatment for breathing problems and cough suppressants. But most people, those who don’t require hospitalization, will self-isolate at home for a couple of weeks. More than 80 percent of patients will have mild symptoms from the disease.

Officials have urged all residents to practice social distancing, which means minimizing close contact with others and cut down on the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.

Health Department recommendations

  • Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention;
  • Follow advice from CDC on what to do if you think you may be sick due to COVID-19;
  • Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs;
  • Operators of nursing homes and other health care facilities should closely follow guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for infection control and prevention, including those that restrict visitation. Assisted-living facilities should also follow these practices;
  • Everyone should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on mass gatherings, which currently recommend cancelling or postponing events of more than 50 people;
  • Older people and those with health conditions that create a higher chance of getting seriously ill should be careful to avoid crowds, unnecessary air travel or situations where they may be in close contact with others;
  • Everyone should follow CDC recommendations to avoid foreign travel to many areas and cruise ship travel.

Source: The Wyoming Department of Health

