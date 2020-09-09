Elkhorn Rehab refused mass testing after initial two cases were identified; 12 more confirmed in past week

A "large number" of staff members are currently under quarantine; the press release from the agency indicates that so many staff are isolated that employees who are asymptomatic and tested negative last week will be able to work "to ensure patients receive continued and required care."

Asked if allowing staff to return to work before completing a 14-day quarantine is best practice, Deti declined to comment and directed the question to Elkhorn and Natrona County officials.

The local health department "has followed up with contact tracing, identified, and quarantined anyone outside of the facility and anyone else who may need additional testing as a result of these cases," officials said in a press release. "Additionally, CNCHD and the Wyoming Department of Health will work with the facility to determine appropriate isolation, additional protocols and logistics for additional testing if needed to protect patients, staff members and our community."

It's unclear if there are any outstanding samples taken from patients and staff at Elkhorn. It's also unclear how the virus was able to enter the facility.