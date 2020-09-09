Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation refused mass testing after 2 cases were identified; 12 more now confirmed

A "large number" of staff members are currently under quarantine; the press release from the agency indicates that so many staff are isolated that employees who are asymptomatic and tested negative last week will be able to work "to ensure patients receive continued and required care."

Bloom said the health department was "considering all staff potentially exposed."

"Since this is still so early in (the) investigation we do not have a lot of those additional details completely identified yet as the primary focus remains the health and safety of patients, staff and the community," she said.

Asked if allowing staff to return to work before completing a 14-day quarantine is best practice, Deti declined to comment and directed the question to Elkhorn and Natrona County officials. But Deti did say that facilities in a similar situation as Elkhorn could operate under an exemption to continue providing care to patients. She said it was "unclear" if Elkhorn was operating under that exemption.