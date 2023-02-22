Much of Wyoming's highway system remained closed Wednesday morning as an unusually powerful blizzard battered the state.

Nearly the entire length of Interstate 25 in Wyoming -- from Cheyenne to Buffalo -- closed due to winter conditions. As of 8 a.m., the highway wasn't set to reopen until the afternoon at the earliest, according to the Department of Transportation.

Interstate 80 was closed from Rock Springs to Laramie in both directions, with no estimated opening time. The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed from Evanston to Rock Springs, while the westbound lanes were shut down from Laramie to Cheyenne.

Interstate 90, from Gillette to Sheridan, also closed due to the storm. It wasn't expected to reopen until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest.

Many of the state's other highways were also closed, and those that remained open were still slick with slow and difficult to traverse. All highways leading out of Casper had shut down overnight Tuesday.

The blizzard did more than shut down highways. Schools and businesses throughout the state also called a snow day in light of the heavy snow and high winds. For a list of Casper-area closures, click here.

Even by Wyoming standards, the storm sweeping over the state is massive. Heavy snows fell over much of Wyoming. That, combined with high winds, limited visibility and made travel dangerous.

At least 6 inches of snow was likely to fall in most places, with many communities forecast to receive move than a foot.

