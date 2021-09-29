ENGAGE Summit to tackle big questions around youth in Wyoming

Saturday is set to end with ENGAGEfest from 5 to 9 p.m. at David Street Station, which will be full of vendors, food trucks, performers and local leaders between the ages of 16 and 35.

Participants can also attend the sessions virtually, and those coming in person will be required to wear masks for all indoor events.

In past years (the summit was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic), the annual event has allowed ENGAGE to collect valuable insight on one of the biggest questions facing the state regarding its youth — why do so many young people leave, and how can we keep them here?

“I feel like sometimes we ask that question a little bit rhetorically,” Pollock said, “and we don’t actually seek an answer… So we try to be helpful and gather some actual data.”

That includes asking young people what their barriers to staying are, or what they’re looking for that they can’t find in Wyoming. It also means hearing some talk about feeling out of place or unsafe in their home state, Pollock said, especially among those who don’t fit into a narrow image of what a Wyomingite should be.