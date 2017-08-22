Did you miss Monday's eclipse? Were you here and want to remember the event? Here's our coverage from the years of preparation to the complete totality over Casper.

+4
People across Wyoming pinned hopes on eclipse projects and business ideas. Here's how a few fared.
Casper

People across Wyoming pinned hopes on eclipse projects and business ideas. Here's how a few fared.

  • Elise Schmelzer 307-266-0574,
  • Updated
  • 0

For two minutes and 42 seconds of totality, actor Will Wallace stretched his arms toward heaven and held the eclipsed sun.

+2
Eclipse numbers set records at Wyoming state parks
Open Spaces
breaking

Eclipse numbers set records at Wyoming state parks

  • Christine Peterson 307-746-3121,
  • Updated
  • 0

More than 120,000 people entered four of Wyoming’s state parks during eclipse weekend, setting records and far exceeding expectations.

+50
Photos: One year ago, the total eclipse stunned Casper
Casper
topical

Photos: One year ago, the total eclipse stunned Casper

  • Updated
  • 0

After years of waiting and anticipation, Casper experienced a total solar eclipse. Here are photos from one of the most amazing days in the ci…

Eclipse keeps highway patrol busy, but local authorities respond to fewer incidents than expected
Cops & Courts

Eclipse keeps highway patrol busy, but local authorities respond to fewer incidents than expected

  • Shane Sanderson 307-266-0624
  • Updated
  • 0

Heavy traffic kept Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers busy over eclipse weekend, but other emergency responders said they responded to fewer inci…

Mayor says 'perfect' eclipse festival might lead to changes in Casper
Casper

Mayor says 'perfect' eclipse festival might lead to changes in Casper

  • Katie King
  • Updated
  • 0

High expectations can sometimes lead to disappointment, but Casper Mayor Kenyne Humphrey said Tuesday that the Wyoming Eclipse Festival lived …

Wyoming natives break in new stage shortly after eclipse
Casper

Wyoming natives break in new stage shortly after eclipse

  • Brandon Foster
  • Updated
  • 0

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band decided not to learn any moon-related songs for its performance at the Wyoming Eclipse Festival.

+7
Two minutes of twilight will stay with Casper eclipse viewers for a lifetime
Casper
topical

Two minutes of twilight will stay with Casper eclipse viewers for a lifetime

  • Brandon Foster, Elise Schmelzer, Brady Oltmans and Katie King Star-Tribune staff writers
  • Updated
  • 0

At Mike Sedar Park, they called out the temperature as it dropped from 82 degrees to a chilly 66. They counted down the minutes, then the seco…

+2
After traveling great distances, visitors enchanted by eclipse
Wyoming News
topical

After traveling great distances, visitors enchanted by eclipse

  • Heather Richards
  • Updated
  • 0

Darkness fell along Highway 319 north of Glendo, and with it came quiet. Ken Biles spread his arms wide and leaned back as if embracing the sky.

Airport viewers take in eclipse — and then fly away
Casper
topical

Airport viewers take in eclipse — and then fly away

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

CASPER/NATRONA COUNTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — It started as a faint, whirring speck in the sky over this strip of tarmac just outside of town.…

Wyoming breweries enjoy boost from eclipse crowds
Casper

Wyoming breweries enjoy boost from eclipse crowds

  • Brady Oltmans
  • Updated
  • 0

Hungry patrons at The Gaslight Social awaited their food among a bustling crowd during the Sunday lunch hour. Arriving customers stared up at …

+11
Photos: Cars choked Wyoming highways before and after the 2017 eclipse
Wyoming News

Photos: Cars choked Wyoming highways before and after the 2017 eclipse

  • Updated
  • 0

Tens of thousands of people piled into Wyoming beginning in the hours leading up to the August 2017 solar eclipse, then wedged themselves back…

'Solabration' by the river featured yoga, meditation, eclipse viewing
Wyoming News

'Solabration' by the river featured yoga, meditation, eclipse viewing

  • Elysia Conner 307-266-0509,
  • Updated
  • 0

Soft light from the rising sun glowed against fingertips outstretched in the morning chill.

On eclipse weekend, police use bike patrols to connect with public
Casper

On eclipse weekend, police use bike patrols to connect with public

  • Shane Sanderson 307-266-0624
  • Updated
  • 0

Casper police officer Shannon Cole got on his bike Monday morning for the sixth consecutive day.

+6
Tens of thousands flock to Wyoming for eclipse, jam highways heading out of state
Wyoming News
breaking

Tens of thousands flock to Wyoming for eclipse, jam highways heading out of state

  • Star-Tribune staff
  • Updated
  • 0

The lines of traffic that snarled eclipse viewers heading north into Casper on Monday morning are snaking their way back down south.

Casper College students bask in eclipse while hunting for rogue balloon
Casper
topical

Casper College students bask in eclipse while hunting for rogue balloon

  • Seth Klamann
  • Updated
  • 0

As the skies darkened and the sun became a sliver, a group of scientists and students were hunched over keyboards trying to find their massive…

Live NASA video stream of the eclipse
Casper
web only

Live NASA video stream of the eclipse

  • 0
+4
Casper airport fills as private planes land to view eclipse
Wyoming News

Casper airport fills as private planes land to view eclipse

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

It starts out as a faint whirring speck in the sky over this strip of tarmac located outside of town. The buzz remains muted until the plane d…

See what people in Casper are saying about the eclipse
Casper

See what people in Casper are saying about the eclipse

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's what people in the Casper area are saying about the eclipse on Twitter and Instagram. Use the hashtag #Eclipse2017 to join the conversation.

+3
Tattoo parlors offers eclipse deals to ink-lovers
Casper

Tattoo parlors offers eclipse deals to ink-lovers

  • Seth Klamann
  • 0

For someone who’s about to have a needle repeatedly driven into her skin — her neck, to be precise — Rachel is pretty calm.

Casper health tents prepare for the worst, mostly encounter the minor
Casper

Casper health tents prepare for the worst, mostly encounter the minor

  • Seth Klamann
  • Updated
  • 0

The emergency services, hospitals and health clinics of Natrona County prepared for the worst. As many as 35,000 eclipse revelers could descen…

Boats and mountains: Wyoming's leaders share where they're going to be for the eclipse
Wyoming News

Boats and mountains: Wyoming's leaders share where they're going to be for the eclipse

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

In some respects, the eclipse is the great equalizer — all you have to do is look up. So where will Wyoming’s top elected officials be viewing…

+5
'It comes from the heart:' Salvation Army crew to serve more than 3,000 meals to emergency workers over eclipse weekend
Casper

'It comes from the heart:' Salvation Army crew to serve more than 3,000 meals to emergency workers over eclipse weekend

  • Elise Schmelzer 307-266-0574,
  • Updated
  • 0

The smell of lasagna floated out of the truck parked outside police headquarters as John Potter stepped down.

+2
Makeshift ice cream salesman hawks popsicles to eclipse crowd
Casper

Makeshift ice cream salesman hawks popsicles to eclipse crowd

  • Seth Klamann
  • 0

Amateur ice cream salesman Austin Tarango is a huge nerd.

+2
Shopping, psychics and snacks: Eclipse festival draws thousands
Casper

Shopping, psychics and snacks: Eclipse festival draws thousands

  • Katie King
  • Updated
  • 0

The smell of barbecue wafted through the air late Sunday morning as hundreds of visitors and residents strolled along Second Street at the Wyo…

Eclipse traffic, crowds continue to grow
Casper

Eclipse traffic, crowds continue to grow

  • Shane Sanderson 307-266-0624
  • Updated
  • 0

Traffic increased along Interstate 25 — the main corridor connecting Wyoming and Colorado — Sunday as tourists flocked to Casper for Monday’s …

Former teacher hopes to reunite with students for eclipse
Wyoming News

Former teacher hopes to reunite with students for eclipse

  • SUSAN OLP For the Star-Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

About 15 years ago, while Tom Stahley was teaching science at Skyview High School, he got an idea.

+4
Welder-artist shows off metal menagerie to eclipse crowds
Casper

Welder-artist shows off metal menagerie to eclipse crowds

  • Seth Klamann
  • Updated
  • 0

Jeremiah Budenske is a welder-artist who wears his philosophy — and his history — on his wrist.

Seven great places in Wyoming to view the eclipse
Wyoming News

Seven great places in Wyoming to view the eclipse

  • Updated
  • 0

Still trying to decide where to view the eclipse? Here are seven of our favorite spots in Wyoming to witness Monday's celestial event.

Wyoming students to help collect unprecedented scientific data during eclipse
Casper

Wyoming students to help collect unprecedented scientific data during eclipse

  • Elysia Conner 307-266-0509,
  • Updated
  • 0

Five Casper students and others around Wyoming are preparing for a different kind of once-in-a-lifetime experience during the total solar eclipse.

+6
For Wyoming ghost town, eclipse a chance to share history of old mining community with crowds
Wyoming News
topical

For Wyoming ghost town, eclipse a chance to share history of old mining community with crowds

  • Elise Schmelzer 307-266-0574,
  • Updated
  • 0

SUNRISE — John Voight didn’t expect to become an owner of a world-class archaeological site when he bought his ghost town. He didn’t expect to…

+17
Photos: A Wyoming ghost town returns to life for the eclipse
History
top story topical

Photos: A Wyoming ghost town returns to life for the eclipse

  • Updated
  • 0

The abandoned iron mining town of Sunrise, Wyoming will return to life when about 1,000 people visit for the total solar eclipse. 

Mostly sunny skies predicted for eclipse, but wildfire smoke creates haze over Wyoming
Wyoming News

Mostly sunny skies predicted for eclipse, but wildfire smoke creates haze over Wyoming

  • Heather Richards
  • Updated
  • 0

The good news: Forecasters are now predicting sunny skies for the eclipse. The bad news: wildfire smoke from Montana and Idaho is creating a h…

+2
Drawing energy from the eclipse, witches head to Casper
Casper
topical

Drawing energy from the eclipse, witches head to Casper

  • Heather Richards
  • Updated
  • 0

Like dragging a magnet through iron filings, the eclipse that passes over Casper will draw power as it moves across the country. That’s what t…

+3
Mules, maps and music: Locals and visitors congregate for eclipse festivities
Casper
topical top story

Mules, maps and music: Locals and visitors congregate for eclipse festivities

  • Brandon Foster
  • Updated
  • 0

There was a little extra strut in Chad Lore’s step Saturday as he walked through downtown Casper. Each right step resulted in the boom of a ba…

Editorial board: Eclipse weekend is our moment to shine
Editorial

Editorial board: Eclipse weekend is our moment to shine

  • Star-Tribune editorial board
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s finally here.

+2
Casper airport braces for 200 private planes for eclipse
Wyoming News
topical top story

Casper airport braces for 200 private planes for eclipse

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

On a typical day, only a handful of private planes land at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport. Only slightly more commercial plan…

+3
Eclipse brings big crowds to new downtown establishments
Casper
topical top story

Eclipse brings big crowds to new downtown establishments

  • Brady Oltmans
  • Updated
  • 0

At last call early Saturday morning, the bar at The Gaslight Social was still packed with revelers, every seat full and more patrons standing …

Eclipse Q&A: Festival director talks about planning for a happy horde of eclipse enthusiasts
Casper
topical

Eclipse Q&A: Festival director talks about planning for a happy horde of eclipse enthusiasts

  • Seth Klamann
  • Updated
  • 0

How does a city of roughly 60,000 prepare for an invasion of (maybe) 35,000 eclipse enthusiasts? With lots of calls, and meetings, and more ca…

+2
Police relax open container enforcement, close additional streets to accommodate downtown eclipse crowds
Casper

Police relax open container enforcement, close additional streets to accommodate downtown eclipse crowds

  • Elise Schmelzer 307-266-0574,
  • Updated
  • 0

Casper police decided Saturday to allow Wyoming Eclipse Festival attendees to carry open alcoholic beverages along most of Second Street in do…

+2
Clear skies for the eclipse? Forecasters say chances are improving
Wyoming News
breaking

Clear skies for the eclipse? Forecasters say chances are improving

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

Canada to the rescue? Monday’s eclipse forecast is looking up in the Cowboy State thanks to a low-pressure system moving in from Alberta, acco…

+5
Views for miles: Casper gentlemen's club offers 'adult-oriented' camping for eclipse
Casper
topical

Views for miles: Casper gentlemen's club offers 'adult-oriented' camping for eclipse

  • Mandy Burton Star-Tribune staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Gentlemen’s clubs often make most of their money after dark.

Drum roll kicks off music at David Street Station
Casper

Drum roll kicks off music at David Street Station

  • Elysia Conner 307-266-0509,
  • Updated
  • 0

The David Street Station’s inaugural musical lineup began Friday with a drum tap off and cymbals crashing. A crowd lined the astro-turf step s…

+19
Photos: Eclipse energy starts to build in Casper
Casper
top story

Photos: Eclipse energy starts to build in Casper

  • Updated
  • 0

Photos from Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 as the Wyoming Eclipse Festival entered its first full day in Casper. 

Eclipse Festival gets underway in Casper
Casper
topical

Eclipse Festival gets underway in Casper

  • Shane Sanderson 307-266-0624
  • Updated
  • 0

People in groups of three and four moseyed down Second Street on Friday afternoon as the Wyoming Eclipse Festival began with relatively light crowds.

+2
'We don't want any clouds' during eclipse, but Wyoming's forecast is mixed
Casper
topical

'We don't want any clouds' during eclipse, but Wyoming's forecast is mixed

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

The Weather Channel will be broadcasting live from Wyoming during the eclipse — even as the forecast suggests the weather itself may not cooperate.

Traffic already up in Wyoming ahead of eclipse
Wyoming News
AP

Traffic already up in Wyoming ahead of eclipse

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports increased traffic in the state leading up to next week's solar eclipse.

Video: Simulated play-by-play of what to expect during the eclipse
Casper
topical

Video: Simulated play-by-play of what to expect during the eclipse

  • Updated
  • 0

Meteorologist Mark Elliot walks viewers through what they'll experience during the total eclipse in this video from The Weather Channel and Ma…

As eclipse visitors arrive, officials warn of hotel scam
Casper

As eclipse visitors arrive, officials warn of hotel scam

  • Joshua Wolfson
  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities are warning of a hotel scam that seeks to steal credit card information from eclipse visitors.

5 things to know before the eclipse hits Wyoming
Casper
topical

5 things to know before the eclipse hits Wyoming

  • Updated
  • 0

The lights will go out over Casper for two and a half minutes on Aug. 21 as the moon passes directly between the sun and the earth, resulting …

How to avoid the eclipse altogether
Casper
topical

How to avoid the eclipse altogether

  • Updated
  • 0

The total solar eclipse that will cross Wyoming on Monday has been heralded as the astronomical event of a generation, but not everyone has bo…

Wyoming News
AP

Chasing eclipses across the globe is a way of life for some

  • SETH BORENSTEIN Associated Press
  • 0

WASHINGTON — While Monday’s total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be a once-in-a-lifetime sky show for millions, there’s a small group of peopl…

Eclipstory: A Q&A about the history of eclipses in Wyoming
Wyoming News

Eclipstory: A Q&A about the history of eclipses in Wyoming

  • Updated
  • 0

As far as historians can tell, humankind has been tracking and marveling in solar eclipses for thousands of years.

Police roll out bike patrols for the eclipse
Casper

Police roll out bike patrols for the eclipse

  • Shane Sanderson 307-266-0624
  • Updated
  • 0

The festivities surrounding the solar eclipse are bringing police bike patrols to the streets of Casper. And don’t expect them to disappear wh…

Fire restrictions cover much of Wyoming
Open Spaces

Fire restrictions cover much of Wyoming

  • Christine Peterson 307-746-3121,
  • Updated
  • 0

Fire bans cropping up across Wyoming indicate how dry and windy the state can be in August. But this year the bans also reflect worries over t…

+2
Travelers from around the world share eclipse camaraderie, anxiety at astronomy conference
Casper

Travelers from around the world share eclipse camaraderie, anxiety at astronomy conference

  • Elise Schmelzer 307-266-0574,
  • Updated
  • 0

Everen Brown has chased eclipses to every continent. He’s seen them from a rural village in the African country of Gabon, the Gobi Desert, Eas…

Casper businesses already seeing boost in business by upcoming eclipse
Casper

Casper businesses already seeing boost in business by upcoming eclipse

  • Abby Dotterer 307-266-0536,
  • Updated
  • 0

The C’mon Inn Hotel had their first reservation for the upcoming solar eclipse four years ago. At the time, the staff had no idea what event t…

A Casper prep guide to the Aug. 21 eclipse
Casper
topical

A Casper prep guide to the Aug. 21 eclipse

  • Updated
  • 0

Tens of thousands of people will descend Wyoming to view the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse. Now's the time to prepare. Learn what you need to kn…

+8
Mixed feelings dominate Teton County regarding eclipse
Wyoming News

Mixed feelings dominate Teton County regarding eclipse

  • Christine Peterson 307-746-3121,
  • Updated
  • 0

Every so often, Scott Guenther finds a car stopped in the middle of the road with the doors open and the keys in the ignition.

+5
On the road to nowhere, eclipse raises town's hope for redemption
Wyoming News

On the road to nowhere, eclipse raises town's hope for redemption

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

PAVILLION — Town Clerk Beckie Hatcher lost count of how many people have called her from around the country, angry after hearing about how fra…

Weather update: Dry conditions forecast for Casper area during eclipse
Wyoming News

Weather update: Dry conditions forecast for Casper area during eclipse

  • Star-Tribune staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Eclipse viewers can expect mostly dry conditions this weekend and Monday in the Casper area, according to a Thursday morning update from the N…

Hundreds gather to celebrate downtown plaza grand opening
Wyoming News

Hundreds gather to celebrate downtown plaza grand opening

  • Katie King
  • Updated
  • 0

After years of planning and months of construction, hundreds of people gathered at the David Street Station in downtown Casper on Wednesday ni…

Forecast continues to show partly cloudy weather on eclipse day
Casper

Forecast continues to show partly cloudy weather on eclipse day

  • Joshua Wolfson
  • Updated
  • 0

Astronomy buffs chose Casper to watch Monday’s total solar eclipse in part because of the likelihood of a sunny day. But the forecast continue…

Special eclipse postmarks to be offered around Wyoming
Casper
AP

Special eclipse postmarks to be offered around Wyoming

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A number of post offices around Wyoming will be offering special postmarks to commemorate the Total Solar Eclipse.

+3
Local astronomy club leader counts down to eclipse
Casper

Local astronomy club leader counts down to eclipse

  • Elysia Conner 307-266-0509,
  • Updated
  • 0

The 12-year-old peered at the sun through the airport window as the moon’s shape slowly carved into the sun’s light.

+2
Eclipse weather: A chance of clouds, particularly in western Wyoming
Wyoming News

Eclipse weather: A chance of clouds, particularly in western Wyoming

  • Christine Peterson 307-746-3121,
  • Updated
  • 0

The total solar eclipse is less than a week away, and Wyoming’s weather forecast remains vague.

+5
Solar science: 3 experiments taking place in Casper during the eclipse
Wyoming News

Solar science: 3 experiments taking place in Casper during the eclipse

  • Mandy Burton Star-Tribune staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

When the moon passes in front of the sun Monday, leaving Casper in shadow, many residents and most of the 35,000 people who are expected to vi…

Officials shoot down eclipse rumors from road closures to gas shortages
Casper

Officials shoot down eclipse rumors from road closures to gas shortages

  • Katie King
  • Updated
  • 0

Grocery shelves will be barren. Police won’t respond to calls. Highways will be closed.

Police remind visitors medical marijuana is illegal in Wyoming
Casper

Police remind visitors medical marijuana is illegal in Wyoming

  • Katie King
  • Updated
  • 0

If you have visitors coming for the eclipse who might use medical marijuana, you might want to remind them it’s not legal in Wyoming.

+4
Casper hotels are selling out for the eclipse, but there are still a few options
Casper

Casper hotels are selling out for the eclipse, but there are still a few options

  • Katie King
  • Updated
  • 0

Mainstay Suites in Casper sold out of rooms for eclipse weekend about a year ago. But the hotel is still receiving calls each day asking about…

+4
A memory, a hassle, a dollar: Casperites look ahead to the eclipse
Casper

A memory, a hassle, a dollar: Casperites look ahead to the eclipse

  • Heather Richards
  • Updated
  • 0

The first time Elizabeth Horsch saw an eclipse, it wasn’t the sky that caught her attention.

+2
Ahead of cities' 7000 percent increase in Airbnb users, Wyoming reaches lodging tax deal
Wyoming News

Ahead of cities' 7000 percent increase in Airbnb users, Wyoming reaches lodging tax deal

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

Several Wyoming towns will experience a 7,000 percent increase in the number of visitors using the online lodging platform Airbnb during the t…

+4
As eclipse draws near, Casper Planetarium basks in its moment in the sun
Education

As eclipse draws near, Casper Planetarium basks in its moment in the sun

  • Seth Klamann
  • Updated
  • 0

Up North Poplar Street, across from a hotel and in the showbiz shadow of the Casper Event Center, is a small, domed building with wood panelin…

Wyoming's national parks brace for influx of eclipse visitors
Wyoming News

Wyoming's national parks brace for influx of eclipse visitors

  • Star-Tribune staff
  • Updated
  • 0

The upcoming solar eclipse is expected to draw heavier-than-usual traffic to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.

+3
Wyoming artists find inspiration in eclipse
Arts & Theatre

Wyoming artists find inspiration in eclipse

  • Elysia Conner 307-266-0509,
  • Updated
  • 0

Soon after starting work on her eclipse-themed art show, Melanie Myron started finding inspiration in circular objects everywhere.

+2
Total eclipse of the art: Celestial event means big entertainment
Casper

Total eclipse of the art: Celestial event means big entertainment

  • Elysia Conner 307-266-0509,
  • Updated
  • 0

Thousands of people will visit Casper for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. And while the 2 minutes and 26 seconds of darkness will be the highlight,…

Help the helpers during eclipse weekend
Casper

Help the helpers during eclipse weekend

  • Katie King
  • Updated
  • 0

Thousands of tourists are expected to visit Casper to view the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. Across Natrona County, government agencies are working t…

Officials say Casper is ready for the eclipse crowds
Casper
top story

Officials say Casper is ready for the eclipse crowds

  • Katie King
  • Updated
  • 0

An estimated 35,000 tourists are expected to descend on Casper to view the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, but there’s no reason for local res…

+7
On Wyoming's Wind River Reservation, eclipse planning is a little different
Wyoming News

On Wyoming's Wind River Reservation, eclipse planning is a little different

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

By Art Lawson’s calculations, it would take 20 to 30 game wardens to adequately patrol over 2 million acres of tribal land on the Wind River R…

+3
This mattress company called "Casper" is setting up an eclipse camp in, well, Casper.
Business
top story

This mattress company called "Casper" is setting up an eclipse camp in, well, Casper.

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

A New York City mattress company may now be the most famous “Casper” in the world. Casper Sleep sells sheets and pillows as well through its w…

+2
Eclipse documentary features Casper
Casper

Eclipse documentary features Casper

  • Elysia Conner 307-266-0509,
  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Casper is featured in a new documentary on the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.

+10
Hope and uncertainty accompany eclipse for Wyoming business owners
Casper

Hope and uncertainty accompany eclipse for Wyoming business owners

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

When a woman from London bought 20 of his eclipse-themed t-shirts for her family back home, Rob Staffig-Piotter figured he was on to something…

Casper police largely eliminate ban on downtown parking during August eclipse
Casper

Casper police largely eliminate ban on downtown parking during August eclipse

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

Casper has dramatically scaled back downtown parking restrictions during the Wyoming Eclipse Festival in August.

+2
Casper bar hours extended for August eclipse festival
Casper

Casper bar hours extended for August eclipse festival

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

Casper is making an exception to its blue laws for bar owners during the eclipse festival in August. Bars and liquor stores in the Oil City ar…

Carbon County prepping for possible eclipse influx
Wyoming News
AP

Carbon County prepping for possible eclipse influx

  • Updated
  • 0

RAWLINS — A south-central Wyoming county is making contingency plans in case it's cloudy in Casper in the hours leading to the total lunar ecl…

Myths and facts about the upcoming solar eclipse
Columns

Myths and facts about the upcoming solar eclipse

  • Updated
  • 0

By the time this article is in print, it will be less than 40 days until eclipse day. For those who have just returned from an extended trip t…

+2
County prepares for city slickers as eclipse comes close
Casper

County prepares for city slickers as eclipse comes close

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

Last year, a Wyoming Game and Fish Department officer came across a vehicle stuck on a rural Natrona County road. The occupants had run out of…

Chancey Williams headlines Wyoming Eclipse Festival at David Street Station
Arts & Theatre

Chancey Williams headlines Wyoming Eclipse Festival at David Street Station

  • Staff report
  • Updated
  • 0

The new David Street Station will host all kinds of entertainment during the Wyoming Eclipse Festival.

+3
Casper prepares for August eclipse with construction, projects and cleaning
Casper

Casper prepares for August eclipse with construction, projects and cleaning

  • Elysia Conner 307-266-0509,
  • Updated
  • 0

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Casper for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse. Before that happens, the city is hoping to spruce u…

+2
Casper police prepare for eclipse visitors; 'zero tolerance' for drunken behavior
Casper

Casper police prepare for eclipse visitors; 'zero tolerance' for drunken behavior

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

As the August solar eclipse approaches, Casper police are preparing to manage tens of thousands of visitors coming for the weekend festival.

Casper residents consider renting out houses during eclipse
Business
editor's pick

Casper residents consider renting out houses during eclipse

  • Laura Hancock
  • Updated
  • 0

Kelly McCrimmon’s home has two separate entrances, one upstairs and one down, and is next to Casper’s Washington Park, where crowds are expect…

+2
Private jets from 19 countries may fly to Casper for the eclipse -- then what?
Casper
editor's pick

Private jets from 19 countries may fly to Casper for the eclipse -- then what?

  • Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
  • Updated
  • 0

What ties South Africa, the Bahamas, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia to Casper?

Tags

As featured on

More information

Load comments