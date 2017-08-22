Crowds, traffic and natural phenomenon: Complete coverage of the total eclipse
Did you miss Monday's eclipse? Were you here and want to remember the event? Here's our coverage from the years of preparation to the complete totality over Casper.
For two minutes and 42 seconds of totality, actor Will Wallace stretched his arms toward heaven and held the eclipsed sun.
More than 120,000 people entered four of Wyoming’s state parks during eclipse weekend, setting records and far exceeding expectations.
After years of waiting and anticipation, Casper experienced a total solar eclipse. Here are photos from one of the most amazing days in the ci…
Heavy traffic kept Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers busy over eclipse weekend, but other emergency responders said they responded to fewer inci…
High expectations can sometimes lead to disappointment, but Casper Mayor Kenyne Humphrey said Tuesday that the Wyoming Eclipse Festival lived …
- Brandon Foster
- Updated
- 0
Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band decided not to learn any moon-related songs for its performance at the Wyoming Eclipse Festival.
- Brandon Foster, Elise Schmelzer, Brady Oltmans and Katie King Star-Tribune staff writers
- Updated
- 0
At Mike Sedar Park, they called out the temperature as it dropped from 82 degrees to a chilly 66. They counted down the minutes, then the seco…
Darkness fell along Highway 319 north of Glendo, and with it came quiet. Ken Biles spread his arms wide and leaned back as if embracing the sky.
CASPER/NATRONA COUNTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — It started as a faint, whirring speck in the sky over this strip of tarmac just outside of town.…
- Brady Oltmans
- Updated
- 0
Hungry patrons at The Gaslight Social awaited their food among a bustling crowd during the Sunday lunch hour. Arriving customers stared up at …
Tens of thousands of people piled into Wyoming beginning in the hours leading up to the August 2017 solar eclipse, then wedged themselves back…
Soft light from the rising sun glowed against fingertips outstretched in the morning chill.
Casper police officer Shannon Cole got on his bike Monday morning for the sixth consecutive day.
The lines of traffic that snarled eclipse viewers heading north into Casper on Monday morning are snaking their way back down south.
As the skies darkened and the sun became a sliver, a group of scientists and students were hunched over keyboards trying to find their massive…
It starts out as a faint whirring speck in the sky over this strip of tarmac located outside of town. The buzz remains muted until the plane d…
Here's what people in the Casper area are saying about the eclipse on Twitter and Instagram. Use the hashtag #Eclipse2017 to join the conversation.
- Seth Klamann
-
- 0
For someone who’s about to have a needle repeatedly driven into her skin — her neck, to be precise — Rachel is pretty calm.
The emergency services, hospitals and health clinics of Natrona County prepared for the worst. As many as 35,000 eclipse revelers could descen…
In some respects, the eclipse is the great equalizer — all you have to do is look up. So where will Wyoming’s top elected officials be viewing…
'It comes from the heart:' Salvation Army crew to serve more than 3,000 meals to emergency workers over eclipse weekend
The smell of lasagna floated out of the truck parked outside police headquarters as John Potter stepped down.
- Seth Klamann
-
- 0
Amateur ice cream salesman Austin Tarango is a huge nerd.
The smell of barbecue wafted through the air late Sunday morning as hundreds of visitors and residents strolled along Second Street at the Wyo…
Traffic increased along Interstate 25 — the main corridor connecting Wyoming and Colorado — Sunday as tourists flocked to Casper for Monday’s …
- SUSAN OLP For the Star-Tribune
- Updated
- 0
About 15 years ago, while Tom Stahley was teaching science at Skyview High School, he got an idea.
Jeremiah Budenske is a welder-artist who wears his philosophy — and his history — on his wrist.
Still trying to decide where to view the eclipse? Here are seven of our favorite spots in Wyoming to witness Monday's celestial event.
Five Casper students and others around Wyoming are preparing for a different kind of once-in-a-lifetime experience during the total solar eclipse.
SUNRISE — John Voight didn’t expect to become an owner of a world-class archaeological site when he bought his ghost town. He didn’t expect to…
The abandoned iron mining town of Sunrise, Wyoming will return to life when about 1,000 people visit for the total solar eclipse.
The good news: Forecasters are now predicting sunny skies for the eclipse. The bad news: wildfire smoke from Montana and Idaho is creating a h…
Like dragging a magnet through iron filings, the eclipse that passes over Casper will draw power as it moves across the country. That’s what t…
- Brandon Foster
- Updated
- 0
There was a little extra strut in Chad Lore’s step Saturday as he walked through downtown Casper. Each right step resulted in the boom of a ba…
- Star-Tribune editorial board
- Updated
- 0
It’s finally here.
On a typical day, only a handful of private planes land at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport. Only slightly more commercial plan…
- Brady Oltmans
- Updated
- 0
At last call early Saturday morning, the bar at The Gaslight Social was still packed with revelers, every seat full and more patrons standing …
How does a city of roughly 60,000 prepare for an invasion of (maybe) 35,000 eclipse enthusiasts? With lots of calls, and meetings, and more ca…
Police relax open container enforcement, close additional streets to accommodate downtown eclipse crowds
Casper police decided Saturday to allow Wyoming Eclipse Festival attendees to carry open alcoholic beverages along most of Second Street in do…
Canada to the rescue? Monday’s eclipse forecast is looking up in the Cowboy State thanks to a low-pressure system moving in from Alberta, acco…
- Mandy Burton Star-Tribune staff writer
- Updated
- 0
Gentlemen’s clubs often make most of their money after dark.
The David Street Station’s inaugural musical lineup began Friday with a drum tap off and cymbals crashing. A crowd lined the astro-turf step s…
Photos from Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 as the Wyoming Eclipse Festival entered its first full day in Casper.
People in groups of three and four moseyed down Second Street on Friday afternoon as the Wyoming Eclipse Festival began with relatively light crowds.
The Weather Channel will be broadcasting live from Wyoming during the eclipse — even as the forecast suggests the weather itself may not cooperate.
- Associated Press
- Updated
- 0
The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports increased traffic in the state leading up to next week's solar eclipse.
Meteorologist Mark Elliot walks viewers through what they'll experience during the total eclipse in this video from The Weather Channel and Ma…
- Updated
Put your memory to the test with our quiz on the "Great American Eclipse."
- Joshua Wolfson
- Updated
- 0
Authorities are warning of a hotel scam that seeks to steal credit card information from eclipse visitors.
The lights will go out over Casper for two and a half minutes on Aug. 21 as the moon passes directly between the sun and the earth, resulting …
The total solar eclipse that will cross Wyoming on Monday has been heralded as the astronomical event of a generation, but not everyone has bo…
- SETH BORENSTEIN Associated Press
-
- 0
WASHINGTON — While Monday’s total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be a once-in-a-lifetime sky show for millions, there’s a small group of peopl…
As far as historians can tell, humankind has been tracking and marveling in solar eclipses for thousands of years.
The festivities surrounding the solar eclipse are bringing police bike patrols to the streets of Casper. And don’t expect them to disappear wh…
Fire bans cropping up across Wyoming indicate how dry and windy the state can be in August. But this year the bans also reflect worries over t…
Everen Brown has chased eclipses to every continent. He’s seen them from a rural village in the African country of Gabon, the Gobi Desert, Eas…
- Abby Dotterer 307-266-0536,
- Updated
- 0
The C’mon Inn Hotel had their first reservation for the upcoming solar eclipse four years ago. At the time, the staff had no idea what event t…
Tens of thousands of people will descend Wyoming to view the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse. Now's the time to prepare. Learn what you need to kn…
Every so often, Scott Guenther finds a car stopped in the middle of the road with the doors open and the keys in the ignition.
- Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
- Updated
- 0
- 4 min to read
PAVILLION — Town Clerk Beckie Hatcher lost count of how many people have called her from around the country, angry after hearing about how fra…
Eclipse viewers can expect mostly dry conditions this weekend and Monday in the Casper area, according to a Thursday morning update from the N…
After years of planning and months of construction, hundreds of people gathered at the David Street Station in downtown Casper on Wednesday ni…
- Joshua Wolfson
- Updated
- 0
Astronomy buffs chose Casper to watch Monday’s total solar eclipse in part because of the likelihood of a sunny day. But the forecast continue…
- Associated Press
- Updated
- 0
A number of post offices around Wyoming will be offering special postmarks to commemorate the Total Solar Eclipse.
The 12-year-old peered at the sun through the airport window as the moon’s shape slowly carved into the sun’s light.
The total solar eclipse is less than a week away, and Wyoming’s weather forecast remains vague.
- Mandy Burton Star-Tribune staff writer
- Updated
- 0
When the moon passes in front of the sun Monday, leaving Casper in shadow, many residents and most of the 35,000 people who are expected to vi…
Grocery shelves will be barren. Police won’t respond to calls. Highways will be closed.
If you have visitors coming for the eclipse who might use medical marijuana, you might want to remind them it’s not legal in Wyoming.
Mainstay Suites in Casper sold out of rooms for eclipse weekend about a year ago. But the hotel is still receiving calls each day asking about…
The first time Elizabeth Horsch saw an eclipse, it wasn’t the sky that caught her attention.
Several Wyoming towns will experience a 7,000 percent increase in the number of visitors using the online lodging platform Airbnb during the t…
Up North Poplar Street, across from a hotel and in the showbiz shadow of the Casper Event Center, is a small, domed building with wood panelin…
The upcoming solar eclipse is expected to draw heavier-than-usual traffic to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
Soon after starting work on her eclipse-themed art show, Melanie Myron started finding inspiration in circular objects everywhere.
Thousands of people will visit Casper for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. And while the 2 minutes and 26 seconds of darkness will be the highlight,…
Thousands of tourists are expected to visit Casper to view the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. Across Natrona County, government agencies are working t…
An estimated 35,000 tourists are expected to descend on Casper to view the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, but there’s no reason for local res…
- Arno Rosenfeld 307-266-0634,
- Updated
- 0
- 4 min to read
By Art Lawson’s calculations, it would take 20 to 30 game wardens to adequately patrol over 2 million acres of tribal land on the Wind River R…
A New York City mattress company may now be the most famous “Casper” in the world. Casper Sleep sells sheets and pillows as well through its w…
The city of Casper is featured in a new documentary on the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.
When a woman from London bought 20 of his eclipse-themed t-shirts for her family back home, Rob Staffig-Piotter figured he was on to something…
Casper has dramatically scaled back downtown parking restrictions during the Wyoming Eclipse Festival in August.
Casper is making an exception to its blue laws for bar owners during the eclipse festival in August. Bars and liquor stores in the Oil City ar…
RAWLINS — A south-central Wyoming county is making contingency plans in case it's cloudy in Casper in the hours leading to the total lunar ecl…
By the time this article is in print, it will be less than 40 days until eclipse day. For those who have just returned from an extended trip t…
Last year, a Wyoming Game and Fish Department officer came across a vehicle stuck on a rural Natrona County road. The occupants had run out of…
- Staff report
- Updated
- 0
The new David Street Station will host all kinds of entertainment during the Wyoming Eclipse Festival.
Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Casper for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse. Before that happens, the city is hoping to spruce u…
As the August solar eclipse approaches, Casper police are preparing to manage tens of thousands of visitors coming for the weekend festival.
- Laura Hancock
- Updated
- 0
Kelly McCrimmon’s home has two separate entrances, one upstairs and one down, and is next to Casper’s Washington Park, where crowds are expect…
What ties South Africa, the Bahamas, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia to Casper?
