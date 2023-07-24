After doling out $108 million to more than 17,000 households over two years, Wyoming has officially put its pandemic safety net for renters and landlords to bed.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) was part of a league of federally funded initiatives meant to carry the U.S. through the economic instability of the coronavirus pandemic, alongside measures including temporary expansions to the Child Tax Credit, food stamps and unemployment insurance, among others.

Over the course of two funding cycles, the U.S. government set aside more than $46 billion for states, tribes and territories for the relief program.

While ERAP money backed a wide range of services, it was known best for covering qualifying tenants’ rent for up to 18 months. Renters on ERAP relied on the program to stay housed; and landlords, to stay in business.

The program launched in Wyoming under the Department of Family Services in spring of 2021, and began the long process of winding down last fall, when it stopped taking new applications.

ERAP asked a lot of Wyoming. It challenged tenants, landlords, social services organizations and the state to work together under unique constraints, at a time when the stakes couldn't be higher. And though the program has no successor, the need it was created to address hasn’t gone away.

The Star-Tribune asked the Department of Family Services to reflect on some of the challenges, successes and lessons learned from ERAP. Here's what it had to say.

What was ERAP?

ERAP garnered a reputation for its bureaucratic hang-ups, especially when it first started. Some of that was simply unavoidable, officials said. The Department of Family Services had never implemented anything like ERAP before, and wasn't given much time to do it, at that.

Gov. Mark Gordon authorized the Department of Family Services to stand up ERAP in March 2021, and the agency officially began accepting applications May 1.

“We really did turn around the program with amazingly fast speed,” Korin Schmidt, the department’s director, told the Star-Tribune in 2022. “The downside is that we probably weren’t as ready as we needed to be in order to handle the load.”

There was considerable demand for ERAP for virtually the entire lifespan of the program. Once late 2021 rolled around, the state was regularly getting around 200 applications for assistance a day, said Corrine Livers, an administrator for the Department of Family Services. And those numbers never really went down.

“I think that we didn't recognize that people needed as much rental assistance as they needed,” Livers said. “Also, that there's not as much housing available as perhaps we thought.”

Wyoming was originally approved to receive about $350 million for ERAP, though officials have said strict federal regulations and a top-down reallocation of the funding by the U.S. Department of the Treasury prevented the state from taking full advantage of that allotment.

That was especially true for the first wave of ERAP funding, which initially earmarked $200 million for Wyoming. But because of cumbersome eligibility requirements, the Department of Family Services only ended up using roughly $30 million of the money. When it became clear the U.S. government wasn’t going to revise the restrictions attached to that first package, the state agency decided to give the remainder of its allocation back and focus its efforts on its second slice of ERAP money.

The federal government relaxed regulations on the second pot of money considerably, and would ultimately give Wyoming another $129.6 million in funding.

While about $108 million went out in the form of direct assistance to tenants and landlords, that figure doesn't capture the money the state also received for things like administrative support and housing stability services.

The Department of Family Services contracted with over 20 social services organizations to support things like employment training, financial counseling, temporary emergency housing to help keep Wyoming residents housed, said Livers. (Though almost all of those contracts have since expired, Legal Aid of Wyoming will still be offering ERAP-funded support for tenants through September.)

Tensions between landlords and tenants also proved to be a difficult obstacle. Tenants could receive ERAP even if their landlords didn't want to participate, but many still ran into problems. Some landlords reported avoiding taking tenants who were on the program, the Star-Tribune reported in 2022.

And even if a tenant and landlord were on board with ERAP, both parties had to make sure to stay on top of their paperwork. Without mutual cooperation, applications could get stuck in the pipeline for weeks.

The department responded to those challenges by contracting with additional case managers to process applications, and providing more channels for people to get help with snags in their applications, among other initiatives.

Still, there were periods of time when the average application could take over a month to process.

ERAP was also initially only available to renters and landlords. It was off-limits to people who were homeless or lacking a permanent residence (say, a family living in a motel).

In fall of 2021, the Department of Family Services implemented a system to pre-approve homeless people for ERAP, which it called its “letter-of-intent” program.

The agency stopped issuing letters of intent in November of 2022 as it prepared for ERAP’s sunset. A total of 2,151 households were able to use letters of intent to find housing, according to the Department of Family Services’ website.

Lessons from ERAP

If the state had to do ERAP all over again — and got more autonomy over how to divvy up the funding — what would it want to change?

After fielding suggestions from her staff, Livers said more comprehensive support for ERAP recipients was a common refrain.

One suggestion was allowing renters to continue to receive some ERAP money as a subsidy after six months of assistance, she said.

"This would result in a 'step down' of benefits to promote self sufficiency at the end of the tenant's eligibility, and would help to prevent a fiscal 'cliff' at the end of the program," Livers wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune.

Staff also proposed extending the program's housing stability services with more stringent eligibility requirements attached, so opportunities for assistance would be more standardized across the state.

Along a similar vein, some also thought it would be a good idea to require all ERAP recipients to receive case management services. The hope would be that, if all clients got individualized support, they'd have a greater shot at long-term housing stability.

"I think what we all have to do on a regular basis is (ask), what can we support the family with as they move to stability?" Livers said.

Staff also suggested developing some sort of programming to help build stronger tenant and landlord relationships.

A final hypothetical was to use the last quarter of ERAP money to build affordable housing and shelters. Wyoming is one of just a few states to not dedicate any of its American Rescue Plan Act relief money toward housing. (The state Legislature earlier this year set aside $5 million for local governments to develop housing infrastructure, albeit with the caveat that it couldn't be used for building housing itself.)

Still need help after ERAP? Livers said the Department of Family Services recommends households reach out to Wyoming 211, which helps connect people to local social services resources. To get in touch, visit wy211.communityos.org or call 307-433-3075.

