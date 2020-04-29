Estimates paint bleak picture for Natrona County tourism in the near future

Natrona County could lose up to $1 million in lodging tax revenue between the end of this fiscal year and next, under a worst-case scenario laid out Tuesday during a county Travel and Tourism Board meeting.
Brook Kaufman, who leads Visit Casper, the marketing and promotion entity of that board, offered the estimate as one of three predictions for the county’s future tourism health in a world under pandemic.
In the seven weeks since Wyoming’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, a litany of large event cancellations have devastated plans for a prosperous tourism season. Those cancellations include College National Finals Rodeo, state athletic tournaments and a litany of concerts and exhibitions at the Casper Events Center.
Local and state health experts have made the decision to cancel large events to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which does not yet have a vaccine and has killed nearly 60,000 people nationwide thus far.
Under these circumstances, Kaufman offered the board a worst, a moderate and a best-case model for the next fiscal year. The scenarios are based on estimates using prior year data.
In the worst-case model, Kaufman told the board the tourism agency could see a $1 million shortfall between the end of the current fiscal year and next. That scenario doesn’t put average hotel occupancy higher than 40 percent before May 2021.
For reference, 65 to 70 percent occupancy is typical for summer months in Natrona County. This model doesn’t project occupancy to reach 30 percent until August.
Kaufman said even under the worst circumstances, this year would still offer opportunity to grow. If tourism is put on hold, “how are we building the infrastructure so when tourism reopens, we’re ready,” she said.
Future estimates
But the worst case may not happen. Renee Penton-Jones, who sits on the tourism board and runs operations for the region’s Regency Hotels, told the board she’s leaning more toward the best-case scenario, based on what she’s seeing in the industry.
The best-case model still has the county losing tourism dollars, but by almost $500,000 less.
Under the worst-case, roughly $760,000 will be collected in lodging taxes this coming year. The best-case outcome puts that figure at roughly $1.2 million.
Visit Casper is funded by the 4 percent lodging tax that voters approve in each county every four years. That amount reflects how well area hotels are doing in that it is determined by the total revenue those establishments earn over the year.
Currently, tourism is at a standstill. Travel is scarce. Many states have instituted quarantine restrictions on travelers. And even where no direct travel restrictions are in place, Kaufman said the sentiment toward travelers is not welcoming.
Natrona County’s hospitality industry has struggled particularly this past month. A few large events in early March sustained hoteliers through the month, Kaufman said, pointing to a near 40 percent room occupancy in the county for that month. But April has seen a sharp decrease, with average hotel occupancy at roughly 20 percent each week so far this month.
Even the best-case model doesn’t put occupancy for the summer months past 50 percent.
Visit Casper had been expecting a robust summer tourism season. But the community loses millions in lost local spending with nearly every event cancellation.
Optimism for the future
Kaufman said there’s still hope for the future.
And if the last year is any indication, Natrona County is somewhere people will still want to come when the pandemic is all over. 2019 marked the county’s best tourism year on record. About 100,000 more people visited the area than did in calendar year 2018.
“The good news is, when the opportunity is there, tourism in Natrona County is alive and well,” she said.
Just when that opportunity will arise, however, remains largely unclear. In industry channels, data seems to suggest people are starting again to book vacations in late summer and early fall, Kaufman told the board.
But Brad Murphy, manager of the Casper Events Center, told the board he was “pessimistic” about large events scheduled for the fall.
“We’re shuffling things like crazy right now,” he said, adding that national events, like professional sports, have a domino effect on how state and local events are planned.
The Events Center had already been losing about $1 million each year, an amount the building’s owner, the city of Casper, has to pick up. Through private management and corporate sponsorships, that amount had been slowly shrinking.
“I hope we’re open by the end of the summer, but I really don’t know,” Murphy said.
Statewide, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harris have begun a phased approach to lifting some restrictions previously imposed by public health orders. An order issued Tuesday allowed a handful of businesses, like salons, gyms and tattoo parlors, to reopen with limitations.
Members of the Visit Casper board said they are paying attention to those state-level decisions to gauge how the industry may fare moving forward.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
