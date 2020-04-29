Estimates paint bleak picture for Natrona County tourism in the near future

In the worst-case model, Kaufman told the board the tourism agency could see a $1 million shortfall between the end of the current fiscal year and next. That scenario doesn’t put average hotel occupancy higher than 40 percent before May 2021.

For reference, 65 to 70 percent occupancy is typical for summer months in Natrona County. This model doesn’t project occupancy to reach 30 percent until August.

Kaufman said even under the worst circumstances, this year would still offer opportunity to grow. If tourism is put on hold, “how are we building the infrastructure so when tourism reopens, we’re ready,” she said.

Future estimates

But the worst case may not happen. Renee Penton-Jones, who sits on the tourism board and runs operations for the region’s Regency Hotels, told the board she’s leaning more toward the best-case scenario, based on what she’s seeing in the industry.

The best-case model still has the county losing tourism dollars, but by almost $500,000 less.

Under the worst-case, roughly $760,000 will be collected in lodging taxes this coming year. The best-case outcome puts that figure at roughly $1.2 million.