Evacuations lifted following Casper Mountain fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have lifted the evacuations put into place following Saturday afternoon's fire on Casper Mountain.

In a Facebook post, Natrona County Emergency Management announced that evacuations were over for the Garden Creek area of the mountain, where the fire ignited sometime around 2 p.m.

Garden Creek Road is open again, but only to residents. Casper Mountain Road is also open, but stopping is not allowed, according to the post.

The fire destroyed one home in the Garden Creek area. It ignited in hot and breezy conditions, prompting an aggressive response from area fire agencies to keep it from spreading.

The Casper Fire Department reported Saturday evening that the fire was mostly contained.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.