Evacuations lifted following Casper Mountain fire
top story

{{featured_button_text}}
Casper Mountain fire

A helicopter drops water on a fire burning Saturday afternoon on Casper Mountain.

 John Barrasso, courtesy

Authorities have lifted the evacuations put into place following Saturday afternoon's fire on Casper Mountain.

In a Facebook post, Natrona County Emergency Management announced that evacuations were over for the Garden Creek area of the mountain, where the fire ignited sometime around 2 p.m.

Garden Creek Road is open again, but only to residents. Casper Mountain Road is also open, but stopping is not allowed, according to the post. 

The fire destroyed one home in the Garden Creek area. It ignited in hot and breezy conditions, prompting an aggressive response from area fire agencies to keep it from spreading.

The Casper Fire Department reported Saturday evening that the fire was mostly contained.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

