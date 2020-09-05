Evacuations ordered as Casper Mountain fire burns; one structure lost

A Star-Tribune reporter saw flames burning up the side of the mountain shortly before 4 p.m. It was burning from the east to the southwest, and at its highest elevation was near the tree line. It left a visible black scar over the area.

Christensen said late Saturday afternoon firefighters were still working to contain the fire, which he said was slowly being contained but still had the potential to grow.

Aerial assistance was deployed in the form of an air attack, two planes dropping fire retardant and a helicopter dropping water from a nearby pond.

The helicopter has a return time of two minutes, Christensen said, while the planes carrying the retardant need to reload at the county airport. He estimated those trips take roughly 30 minutes each.

Photos posted on social media show what appears to be at least one home fully engulfed in flames in the Garden Creek area. The Natrona County Fire District described the blaze on its Facebook site as an "active wildland fire with structures involved."

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper, the fire started shortly before 2 p.m. Authorities blocked off Garden Creek Road as well as Casper Mountain Road at 59th Street and moved people out of the area.