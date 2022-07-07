Evacuations underway in western Natrona County due to wildfire

People living in parts of western Natrona County are being evacuated this afternoon due to a wildfire that ignited in the area, authorities said.

The fire is burning in a rural area off U.S. Highway 20-26. Crews are on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Natrona County Fire District.

The public is being asked to avoid the area near Natrona Road and Pine Mountain and to not park along the highway.

It's unclear how big the blaze is, or how many people or buildings may be threatened by it, Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kiera Grogan said. There are "some cabins and residents" in the area, she said.

Officials received a report of a wildland fire burning brush around 11:30 a.m., Grogan said, but the fire had moved and caught nearby trees by 1 p.m.

Evacuations began around noon, Grogan said.

No roads were closed in the area as of 1 p.m., though crews on the scene were monitoring winds and commands from fire officials. Local agencies including the Natrona County Fire Protection District, Bar Nunn Fire and the Bureau of Land Management sent crews out.

It is the second time in three days that a wildfire has prompted evacuations in Natrona County. On Tuesday, a 39-acre grass fire burning east of town prompted people in the Geary Dome area to leave their homes.

Another small wildland fire ignited Wednesday, near the Casper landfill. It was "quickly contained," Casper fire officials said in a statement.

"Fire activity in the wildland is becoming more frequent as fuels cure and dry out," the statement said Wednesday.

Stage-one fire restrictions went into effect in Natrona County on Thursday, meaning open burning is prohibited. Campfires at homes or in campsite fire rings are still allowed.