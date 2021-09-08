Evansville man dies in motorcycle crash

An Evansville man died Sunday morning when the motorcycle he was riding collided head-on with a pickup southwest of Buffalo.

Thomas A. Hammell, 60, died at the scene of the wreck, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. along U.S. Highway 16. Hammell was riding a 2015 Indian Chieftain when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crossed the center line, where he collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, the highway patrol reported.

Four people were traveling in the Silverado. None of them were injured in the crash.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating speed as a potential contributing factor in the crash. Hammel was not wearing a helmet, the agency reported.

Seventy-nine people have died so far this year on Wyoming roads, eight fewer than at this time last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0