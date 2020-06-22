Evansville mayor resigns after being charged with misuse of office

The council then appointed Councilman Chad Edwards as the new mayor, creating a vacancy. The council body will accept applications until July 7 and will then interview those interested before appointing the new member.

The council also voted to hire an outside firm to investigate the chain of events leading up to Sorenson’s resignation, as well as to review the town’s existing drug and alcohol policies. That discussion did not conclude before press time.

The evidence against Sorenson, according to court documents, comes from text messages acquired from McGraw’s phone during an investigation into McGraw and Sorenson for potential illegal drug activity.

Those text messages from McGraw to Sorenson obtained information collected from a police database, which Sorenson allegedly requested McGraw gather to aid her in hiring candidates at her job as general manager of Atlantic Aviation in Casper.

In early June, law enforcement officials confirmed to the Star-Tribune there was an investigation into Sorenson and McGraw. In March, McGraw allegedly overdosed on opioid pain medication in his and Sorenson’s home. First responders reportedly revived McGraw with Narcan, a drug used to quickly treat patients in the midst of an opioid overdose.