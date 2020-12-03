Evansville police arrest woman suspected of stabbing man

Police in Evansville say they have arrested a woman suspected of stabbing a man three times on Wednesday in a recreational vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the department said the man's wounds were not considered to be life threatening. He was taken to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper for treatment.

Evansville police officers responded to a large shop at 187 Gusher Street at about 5:47 p.m. Wednesday for a stabbing report. The stabbing, according to the report, occurred in an RV parked at the shop.

Officers found a man suffering multiple stab wounds and a woman described in the Facebook post as the suspect. Officers saw she was holding a knife and that her hand had blood on it, according to the post.

Police say the woman did not listen to officers, who ultimately used a Taser to get her under control. She continued to be combative in the police car, banging her head on the caged portion.

She was booked at Natrona County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and interference with a police officer.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

The department was assisted by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper, along with firefighters and medics.

