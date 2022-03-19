Evansville standoff continues after gunshots reported in area

A standoff that began Friday evening after an armed man barricaded himself into an Evansville home continued into Saturday, with authorities warning people to stay away from the area.

People reported hearing gunshots and authorities demanding the man come out, according to posts in a town of Evansville community Facebook page. Authorities said Friday they'd received a report of shots fired.

In a brief post on Saturday morning, Evansville police told the public to keep from the neighborhood near Evansville Elementary.

"Absolutely stay away," the post stated.

Authorities say they received a report of shots fired in the area at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Multiple agencies responded to the scene include Evansville and Casper police and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, said sheriff's office spokeswoman Kiera Grogan.

Grogan said there were no injuries reported and no danger to the public.

Authorities were responding to a man believed to be armed who barricaded himself into a house, said Dan Courson of the Evansville Fire Department. The home is near the playground at Evansville Elementary.

Staff members at Evansville Elementary are safe, said Natrona County School District spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said Friday evening.

"We are working with law enforcement as they lead the situation," she said.

Several roads are closed in the area:

Curtis and 5th streets;

5th and Big Horn streets;

6th Street south on Curtis Street to 3rd Street.

Earlier Friday, authorities warned people to stay away from an area in Mills. Grogan said she couldn't say whether the two events were related.

Joshua Wolfson is the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. Find him on Twitter @joshwolfson.

