Event celebrates local foods, raises money to address student hunger

Wyoming Food for Thought Project, which grows local food in gardens throughout the city and offers farmers' markets weekly during the summer, is betting on the outdoors once again and seeking the public's help.
Localicious 2020, the annual celebration of local food and fundraiser for Food for Thought's backpack program, will be held Saturday outside the Tate Pumphouse along the North Platte River.
Food for Thought provides backpacks of shelf stable food to students who exhibit food insecurity at school. Backpacks are delivered anonymously on Fridays to school. Since the pandemic, volunteers have delivered food to homes.
We chatted with Jamie Purcell about the event and its enormous importance to the grassroots nonprofit.
Are you nervous hosting a fundraiser now? We're all nervous about everything right now but the fact of the matter is kids need to eat and this is one of the potentially only fundraisers we can do at this time. The gardens are in full swing, the markets are going and this is a nice venue outside and we're going to do it as safely as possible. Ticket sales so far are light, which is to be expected.
As fundraisers go, this isn't particularly costly to undertake. Can you explain that? First and foremost, it's a celebration of local food so a lot is donated or grown by the vendors themselves. Maggie King of Grab-n-Go is doing a dessert, for example, and is thinking about fresh herbs from her garden. Farm to Plate Food Truck is using his own beef that he processes. The Tate Pumphouse is a beautiful venue but they also offer an amazing deal for nonprofits to use that facility.
Tell us how the evening will work. Arrive at 5, get checked in or buy your tickets right there if you need to, card or cash, get a wristband because it's so big outside there, we want to know you bought a ticket. You get a swag bag and this year it includes a few face masks for use at the event and some hand sanitizer, and then you're ready for a really fun party. Tom Price is playing for the first half and the vendors are interspersed outside, so you just walk along and pick up locally made food to enjoy picnic style. We've designed the swag bags so you can use them like a picnic basket. We hope everyone stays and enjoys the party with us, but we understand that some may be nervous and want to pick up food and have their picnic elsewhere, and that's totally understandable.
There will be seating available though? Yes, everyone will have a seat but it will be interspersed and spaced out, not at long farm tables like last year. Bootleggers is doing the bar and Backwards is creating a fun cocktail for us. The $50 includes food, one drink ticket and swag. It benefits the weekend food bag program which we anticipate a high, high need for this year.
Who are some of the players at this point? Donovan Short, the voice of the people, is the emcee. Food so far is by Wyoming Sunshine Garden, Grab-n-Go Gourmet, Farm to Plate Food Truck, Baked By Sarah and Graze & Gather Casper plus more.
Tell us about the raffle. The last part of the evening, which wraps up by 8, is a "last man standing," raffle. You buy in and the clock is ticking down and the last one standing wins your own private backyard party with I Scream ice cream truck, Tom Price entertaining and your entire backyard barbecue catered by a local chef.
