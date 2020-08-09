Event celebrates local foods, raises money to address student hunger

Tell us how the evening will work. Arrive at 5, get checked in or buy your tickets right there if you need to, card or cash, get a wristband because it's so big outside there, we want to know you bought a ticket. You get a swag bag and this year it includes a few face masks for use at the event and some hand sanitizer, and then you're ready for a really fun party. Tom Price is playing for the first half and the vendors are interspersed outside, so you just walk along and pick up locally made food to enjoy picnic style. We've designed the swag bags so you can use them like a picnic basket. We hope everyone stays and enjoys the party with us, but we understand that some may be nervous and want to pick up food and have their picnic elsewhere, and that's totally understandable.