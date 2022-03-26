Ex-Casper officer expected to plead no contest to reckless endangerment, court filings show

A former Casper police officer accused of gouging a man’s eye out during an altercation stemming from a vaccine mandate protest intends to plead no contest in his case, court filings show.

Jesse Jones, who was off-duty at the time, is set to change his plea to the single misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment on April 7 in Natrona County. The hearing was postponed from March 4.

A plea of no contest means the defendant is accepting a conviction for the charge, but isn’t admitting they’re guilty of the allegations.

Since all three local circuit court judges have declared a conflict in the case, Judge Clark Allan from Converse County’s Eighth Circuit is set to preside over the hearing.

A sentencing memorandum filed earlier this month states the no contest plea is part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. The prosecutor in Jones’ case has declined to comment ahead of the hearing.

According to the memo, any sentence Jones receives would be capped at 60 days in county jail, or possible probation, if the court agrees with the plea deal. It also states he would pay up to $5,000 in restitution.

Jones was placed on leave from the Casper Police Department following the incident, and eventually resigned his position after the department began the termination process.

Court documents state that Jones was outside Seton House, a nonprofit that provides housing in North Casper, protesting the organization’s imposition of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Oct. 1. The alleged victim, the husband of the organization’s director, reportedly approached him and the two men got in an argument that turned into a physical fight.

Investigators concluded, based on witness accounts, that the other man had been the aggressor but that Jones gouged the man’s eye after he stopped being a threat. The man had to be flown to a Denver hospital for treatment, court documents state.

The sentencing memo alleges Jones was “retreating and trying to avoid any altercation, even after being sucker punched.”

It alleges that the man and his wife planned the fight and that his wife did everything in her power to try to keep her husband from being exonerated from any wrongdoing.

The memo also argues for the lower sentence based on Jones’ lack of any criminal history, involvement in the community and military service.

“These mere seconds of time and his decision will not define who Mr. Jones is,” the memo says, “and it certainly will not blemish his consummate career of protecting our country and his community.”

The memo argues in favor of probation, rather than jail time, to allow Jones to stay with his family. It says that his cooperation with law enforcement in the case should also be taken into consideration.

“This is not a case to take political advantage due to Mr. Jones protesting against vaccination mandates. Mr. Jones was exercising his First Amendment right of free speech,” the memo states.

Jones’ lawyer did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

