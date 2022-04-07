Ex-Casper officer gets unsupervised probation for gouging man's eye during fight

A former Casper police officer will serve one year of unsupervised probation, and no jail time, after pleading no contest to a reckless endangerment charge Thursday in Natrona County for gouging a man's eye during a fight.

Jesse Jones will also pay $5,000 in restitution to the man for medical costs, according to an agreement reached with the state.

"I think Mr. Jones has been pretty significantly punished," Judge Clark Allan said. "I don't see a lot of purpose in incarceration in this case... and I'm not a judge who is averse to putting people in jail."

Jones was charged with the misdemeanor after a fight that stemmed from his protesting against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at a local nonprofit while off-duty last year. The altercation ended with Jones gouging the other man’s eye out, necessitating a lifeflight to a Denver hospital.

Court documents state that Jones and the husband of Seton House’s executive director got into an argument and then a fight on Oct. 1, when the husband approached Jones picketing outside the nonprofit’s offices. The man was not present at Thursday's hearing, but submitted a written victim impact statement that the judge reviewed privately in court.

Lawyers on both sides Thursday said that the fight was largely mutual, and stressed that Jones had backed away from the man for nearly a block. Jones drew a firearm while backing away, prosecutor Josh Stensaas said, but the man still followed him while yelling.

A short video of the fight taken by Jones was referenced several times during the hearing, but was not shown.

A sentencing memo filed in March gave notice of a plea agreement reached between Jones’ counsel and the state’s, contingent on the no contest plea, that capped his potential sentence at 60 days in jail. It also limited Jones’ restitution to $5,000, an amount that the prosecution said had been approved by the victim in the case.

The plea means Jones accepts a conviction for the charge, but isn’t admitting guilt of the allegations.

Jones and his lawyer, Nick Beduhn, declined to comment following the hearing.

According to an affidavit in the case, the other man appeared to instigate the fight. Jones admitted to gouging the man’s eye, which investigators said happened after the man stopped posing a threat to Jones.

"Crimes were committed by both men," Beduhn said. "But only one stands before the court today."

After the fight, Jones was placed on administrative leave from his detective post at the Casper Police Department. After the department began the termination process in December, he resigned.

The sentencing memo argued for a lighter sentence — preferably probation — based on Jones’ lack of prior criminal history, community involvement and military service.

Thursday’s hearing was presided over by Allan since all three judges in Natrona County Circuit Court declared a conflict in the case.

The state was represented in the case by Johnson County prosecuting attorney Josh Stensaas, as local DAs also cited a conflict.

