Ex-Casper officer set to change plea in reckless endangerment case

A former Casper police officer accused of pulling a gun and gouging a man's eye out during a fight following a vaccine mandate protest in October is set to change his plea next month.

Jesse Jones, who was off-duty at the time of the Oct. 1 fight, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of misdemeanor reckless endangerment during an initial appearance in January.

A change-of-plea hearing is now set for March 4 in Natrona County Circuit Court. A prosecutor declined comment, and Jones did not respond to a message left Wednesday.

Change-of-plea hearings are often held after the prosecution and defense reach a plea deal.

Jones was put on administrative leave following the incident, and resigned his position on Jan. 7 after the Casper Police Department began the process to terminate him in December, according to police. An internal investigation reportedly found his actions were "not in line with (the department's) code of conduct," a January statement from the department said. He had been on the force for five years.

According to court documents, Jones was protesting alone outside of Seton House in Casper, a nonprofit which provides shelter and self-sufficiency programs for families, after the organization announced it would require residents in its units to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

Three witnesses told investigators that the alleged victim approached Jones first, and was the aggressor. Jones' arrest affidavit states the two men argued, and Jones began backing up down the street away from the alleged victim. At some point, court documents state, Jones pulled a handgun on the man after telling him to stop multiple times. The men ended up fighting on the ground, and a witness told investigators Jones had "overcome" the alleged victim and was punching his face into the ground.

In an interview with investigators cited in the affidavit, Jones said he hooked his finger into the man's eye socket and "yanked" the eye before backing away.

Though the alleged victim seemed to start the fight, court documents stated, the investigation concluded that Jones gouged his eye after the man stopped posing a threat. The man was flown to a Denver hospital for his injuries, the affidavit states.

The prosecuting decision was made by the Johnson County Attorney's office rather than the local district attorney, which cited a conflict of interest in the case. The prosecutor, Deputy County Attorney Josh Stensaas, declined to comment on Wednesday.

The affidavit states that Jones' protest was reported to police before the fight, and that the director of Seton House had received "threatening emails" from Jones the day before. Posts from Jones' Facebook account show snippets of some apparent emails between him and the director, and calls for others to oppose the vaccine mandate.

Multiple people called police to report the fight on Oct. 1, court documents state.

