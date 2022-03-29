Exhibit on Casper saddlemaker opens at Fort Caspar

A new exhibit featuring the works of saddlemaker A.J. Williamson is now open at the Fort Caspar Museum in Casper.

Williamson, who lived in Casper in the early 20th century, was known for making embellished leather saddles and other riding wear. His work wasn't limited to that, though. The exhibit has a variety of ⁠other goods by Williamson — a briefcase, a purse, a wallet. Much of what’s on display is on loan from private collectors, he said.

Williamson is originally from Indiana — he moved out to Casper with his wife and kids in the 1910s. To this day, no one’s really sure why, said Michelle Bahe, curator of collections at the museum. Newspaper clips from the era give different answers.

Williamson worked for a couple different local businesses before starting his own, the A.J. Williamson Saddlery & Harness Company. He ran a shop on the corner of Midwest Avenue and Wolcott Street from the early 1920s to the late 1940s.

Before long, he was a prominent member of the Casper community, Bahe said.

“When the rodeo comes to town, he's one of the guys that donates a pair of spurs a pair of reins for one of the prizes,” Bahe said.

Williamson closed up his shop downtown in 1948 or 1949, said Bahe, but continued to do leatherwork out of his house until his death in 1954.

One of the more unique pieces in the collection is a rifle scabbard with some kind of an animal on it, Bahe said. No one’s sure what it is. A mountain lion, maybe.

Williamson wasn't known to add animal designs to his leather — his strength was embellished floral designs, Bahe said. She thinks someone specifically requested it for a custom piece.

The exhibit also goes over the basics of leatherworking: tracing designs, cutting them out, using stamps to add texture and depth.

“At that point, to me, it's like you're painting,” Bahe said.

The exhibit will be on display until February 2023. For now, the Fort Casper Museum is still on its winter schedule — it’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning in May, the museum will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

