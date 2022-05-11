Expanded Casper open container area likely back on tap this summer

Casper’s open container area will likely be back on tap this summer.

City Council members decided Tuesday to expand the downtown area to include the newly opened Black Tooth Brewing on David Street.

Now, a resolution with the extended area will have to pass three votes before officially going into effect.

Like last year, the open container season is set to run between Memorial and Labor days.

Businesses in the area, mainly on Second Street, Yellowstone Highway and some offshoots, can apply for permits to participate from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights during that period. Once their permits are approved, they can sell drinks to-go.

People will receive wristbands at the first location they visit, and any to-go cups have to have a sticker indicating it came from an approved business.

The area does not allow people to bring in their own alcohol.

The council decided against a proposal to extend the area south on Center Street to include Frosty’s and the Bluebird Restaurant.

“I empathize with the owners of Frosty’s ... but I agree, crossing Collins Street and extending it two blocks just to pick them up, I think kind of defeats what the initial purpose of the open container area was,” council member Kyle Gamroth said during Tuesday’s work session.

The area was pitched as a way to stimulate downtown business during the summer, and to coincide with recurring events like Art Walk, Rock the Block and others at David Street Station. It’s also designed to encourage Casperites to walk between bars and restaurants without needing to drive — and hopefully discourage them from driving drunk.

Business owners who spoke to the Star-Tribune previously said that they benefitted from an uptick in foot traffic during last year's open container season.

Though Rock the Block host Yellowstone Garage closed earlier this year, the event is set to continue in the same space for the foreseeable future, operated by Dynamic Sound and Lighting.

The open container area requires Casper police officers to work overtime to patrol the included streets. Overtime rates, based on last year’s open container discussion, range from $62 to $72 an hour per officer. Police Chief Keith McPheeters said his staff is already stretched thin, and said that increasing the area or hours would make it hard to provide adequate patrol all summer.

This year, new signs from the city will be posted in the area for the entire season — unlike last year, when city staff put out signs on barrels every weekend.

The revised area covers businesses including Backwards Distilling, Frontier Brewing, The Gaslight Social, The Office, Black Tooth, Branding Iron and others.

Council members also declined proposals to extend the area north on Center Street to First, and to possibly allow alcohol to be consumed in the parking lots between David and Ash streets.

