Exploring masculinity at the National Beard and Moustache Championships

You might have noticed an influx of beards and mustaches last month in Casper. Competitors from across the country descended on the city for the National Beard and Moustache Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Facial hair has a long history of representing ruggedness, manhood and power. I assumed this meant these men would be intimidating and gruff. I pictured them as stoic lumberjacks or strong cowboys. What I didn’t anticipate was the kindness, love, showmanship and intimacy of this community, both between one another and between them and their hair.

Beards and mustaches take serious care to make sure they grow right and stay healthy. At the competition, men oil, brush and shape their hair with painstaking focus. Some in the freestyle categories spend hours in the morning to get their look just right. Hairspray, scissors and beard oil are never far away. The competitors dress to the nines, check themselves in the mirror and help each other snip and smooth -- sometimes right before going on stage. Many men repeated the word "family" throughout the weekend.

I was interested in the comradery and self-care that exists in what many would assume to be a very masculine space. I photographed the whole weekend looking for these intimate moments, both within each competitor and between one another. From that came this project.