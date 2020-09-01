Extension of rail trail to Edness K. Wilkins State Park takes next step forward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Platte River Trails Trust is building a trail from the city of Casper to Edness K. Wilkins State Park.

The plan would extend Casper’s existing rail trail, which spans six miles from Art 321 to Hat Six Road. The rail trail is part of a nationwide effort to build a non-motorized trail from Washington, D.C., to Washington state. Casper’s trail was recognized last year by the national organization.

The city owns the rail trail, but its development has largely been a result of work done by the Trails Trust.

“It’s been a long-held desire to extend the rail trail to (Edness K. Wilkins State Park),” Angela Emery, executive director of the Trails Trust, told Casper City Council Tuesday.

The project seeks to build a trail along the existing rail bed up to Highway 26. To traverse the highway, the trust is proposing an underpass, but those plans are still up in the air.

Extending the trail will require the demolition of an old concrete bridge past Hat Six Road, for which Emery requested approval from the council.

Emery said a “generous donor” had come forward to fund the demolition of the bridge. No city funds are being used for the project. The organization is also seeking a recreational trail grant from the state.

