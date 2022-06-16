Eyes of Freedom Memorial returns to college

Since 2017, the Casper College Veterans Club has organized annual events featuring traveling memorials. Because the tradition began with the Eyes of Freedom Memorial, it’s only fitting that the remembrance would make its return for the five-year mark.

This year, the Eyes of Freedom Memorial will return to Casper from June 19-24, featuring life-size portraits honoring the 23 fallen service members of the Lima Company 3rd Battalion 25th Marines, one of the hardest-hit units in Operation Iraqi Freedom. The boots, dog tags and letters of the Marines are displayed beneath the paintings.

“This memorial wall is just different,” veteran and Military Student Services Coordinator Dr. Nicholas Whipps said. “This memorial is just so much more intimate than other memorials because you’re standing face to face with these heroes. They call it “eyes of freedom” because you are directed to the eyes on these memorials, it just really kind of brings to life the service and sacrifice of these Marines.”

The memorial will be featured throughout three different events.

Beginning Saturday with the company of over a hundred different vehicles and motorcycles, the memorial will first be escorted through the city to the college. Anyone interested in driving as part of the escort is welcome and is encouraged to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Hat Six Truck Stop to start.

Following the weekend’s events, an opening ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday It will be located on the second floor of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway building, featuring Gov. Mark Gordon and Mike Strahle, a purple heart combat veteran who served alongside those honored in the memorial. The event will also highlight a flag folding and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Additionally, there will be a military appreciation BBQ at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot in front of the Gateway Center. In a partnership with the Casper Sinclair Refinery, all current and former service members will be offered their choice of a free ribeye steak, hamburger or hot dog. The event will also feature raffles sponsored by Hunting with Heroes and Project Healing Waters. Afterward, those wanting to view the memorial are welcome.

All events will be open to the public, and the community is encouraged to attend, regardless of their relation to military service.

“In my opinion, the most significant piece of bringing these memorials in is the connections that you see with service members and their families,” Whipps said. “So like you see a lot of dads or moms or grandmas, grandpas that are bringing in kids and just fostering conversations about their time and service ... it creates a bond and such a cool atmosphere that without the memorial, you don’t really see.”

Whipps said the veteran’s association is already considering potential traveling memorials for next year. Nothing is set in stone, he said, but the program plans to commemorate service members who’ve returned, following a theme of “never stop pushing forward.”

Fitting, because that’s what the Casper College Veterans Club promotes, too.

In the past year, the program was ranked the No. 1 veteran program of all small community colleges and placed as a finalist in the 2021 Student Veteran Association chapter of the year.

“It kind of just reaffirmed all of the hard work that we put into making sure that our military students are successful. And we do put a lot of work into that with all the different programs,” Whipps said. “We’ve been doing a lot of cool things and it’s kind of nice to be recognized, especially for our students.”

