Facing nearly $3M shortfall in 2021, city of Casper proposes staff furloughs

Anticipating a nearly $3 million deficit in the 2021 budget, Casper City Manager Carter Napier told the City Council Monday night a program to furlough staff is being considered.
Council met virtually Monday night for the first of two meetings to discuss the coming fiscal year's budget, which will begin July 1. Napier painted a bleak picture for the city's finances over the next year.
The model Napier presented the council assigns three days of furlough — or unpaid time off — to employees whose salary is less than $30,000, four days of furlough for employees who make a salary between $30,000 and $60,000, five days of furlough for those making between $60,000 and $90,000 and six days for anyone making $90,000 or more.
“We would need this furlough program to be in effect and take its effect this calendar year,” Napier said.
Overtime and unemployment insurance cannot be part of the furlough program for it to have the needed budgetary impact, Napier said.
The program would save the city more than $600,000 for the next budget year, thus reducing the city’s $2.9 million deficit going into this year.
“From a revenue standpoint and an expense standpoint, we don’t have an answer for $2.9 million, and we are suggesting at this point we need to plug in reserves,” Napier said.
With the large deficit, however, Napier anticipates the burn rate at which the city goes through the reserves to be nearly 18 percent, and considering the city's uncertain financial health, he said he felt uncomfortable using reserves to meet the entire deficit amount.
For that reason, Napier proposed a number of cuts across every department. The furlough program promises the largest savings of those measures. He also proposed not filling any of the city's current staff vacancies. No layoffs are being considered yet, however.
The council has already approved more than $9 million in cuts to the city’s capital budget — which is used for projects and one-time purchases — over the next 12-18 months.
Napier recommended a number of other cost-saving measures, which the council will have to consider and approve in a regular meeting.
With event cancellations and business closures caused by the coronavirus outbreak, sales tax collections are down considerably. Napier told the council those receipts are expected to be down 20 percent all year.
Napier ended his presentation to the council with another harsh reality: This might not be the last time they have to cut from the budget.
“These discussions may include additional cuts to expenses as the city realizes actual revenue,” a slide concluding Napier's presentation read.
The council will further discuss the budget during a follow-up meeting Wednesday afternoon and will need to formally approve it in a regular council meeting.
It's still unclear which of the Napier's proposed measures the council will ultimately approve.
