Facing nearly $3M shortfall in 2021, city of Casper proposes staff furloughs

With the large deficit, however, Napier anticipates the burn rate at which the city goes through the reserves to be nearly 18 percent, and considering the city's uncertain financial health, he said he felt uncomfortable using reserves to meet the entire deficit amount.

For that reason, Napier proposed a number of cuts across every department. The furlough program promises the largest savings of those measures. He also proposed not filling any of the city's current staff vacancies. No layoffs are being considered yet, however.

The council has already approved more than $9 million in cuts to the city’s capital budget — which is used for projects and one-time purchases — over the next 12-18 months.

Napier recommended a number of other cost-saving measures, which the council will have to consider and approve in a regular meeting.

With event cancellations and business closures caused by the coronavirus outbreak, sales tax collections are down considerably. Napier told the council those receipts are expected to be down 20 percent all year.

Napier ended his presentation to the council with another harsh reality: This might not be the last time they have to cut from the budget.