What’s the state of housing rights in Wyoming?

It’s a notoriously difficult question to answer. A patchwork of state and federal laws forbid housing discrimination in Wyoming, but unlike most of the country, there’s no state agency tasked with enforcing fair housing here. That makes it pretty hard to keep tabs on how well the regulations are being followed.

But an independent federal agency is up for the challenge.

A subgroup of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is currently researching housing discrimination in Wyoming — and it wants to hear from you.

The nonpartisan federal agency keeps tabs on the enforcement of civil rights policy across the U.S. It also makes recommendations on how to expand and amend those laws. The Wyoming Advisory Committee in 2020 published a report on hate crime, for example.

This time around, the group has turned its attention to housing practices. The panel will host two web forums on Monday: one for tenants and homebuyers from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., and another for landlords and sellers from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s an opportunity for members of the public to speak up about any civil rights concerns they may have related to housing, said Kayla Fajota, a civil rights analyst for the commission.

“It’s extremely important to hear from the impacted individuals who have experiences of alleged discrimination,” Fajota said.

To register, visit the commission’s website at usccr.gov.

You don’t have to use your real name. Speaking publicly about housing issues can expose people to retaliation, so the committee allows members to testify under an alias.

“The Zoom registration link asks for a name and email address and while the email address has to be real, the name doesn’t,” Fajota said in an email to the Star-Tribune. “We offer this as an alternative because, as mentioned, we understand there’s fear around speaking out.”

The advisory committee will use testimony gathered in the public hearings, as well as additional interviews with other groups — including researchers, academics, public officials and advocates — to prepare a report of policy recommendations addressed to the commission.

The report is expected to be published sometime next year, she said. The commission will likely forward the report onto the Wyoming Legislature, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and other groups, too.

Anyone interested in offering testimony should keep in mind the committee doesn’t have any authority to enforce fair housing law.

“Compared to HUD, we can’t go after anyone,” Fajota said. “We can’t follow up on what’s been said — we are just collecting testimony to put in the report.”

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.