Multiple Wyoming high schools went into lockdown on Monday morning following reports of active shooters. All of the reports turned out to be unfounded.

Natrona County High School went on lockdown briefly Monday morning due to a "potential safety concern," officials announced. It was lifted, however, shortly before 9 a.m.

"There is NO verification of an active shooter on campus," the district said in a statement. "...Again, there was no verified active shooter on campus."

Local law enforcement officers were at the school, according to the district's statement. The Casper Police Department cleared the building and lifted the lockdown shortly after 9 a.m.

The school will remain on heightened awareness.

The district's statement did not provide additional details, but indicated more information would be released soon.

In Cheyenne, police responded to South High School for a report of an active shooter, which also appeared to be false, the department said in a statement.

Cheyenne Police Department cleared the building by 9 a.m., the statement said. There are no injuries to staff or students.

The report came from a phone number with a different area code, police said.

Rock Springs High School was under lockdown as of 9:10 a.m. after reports of an active shooter were made, Sweetwater County School District One said in a statement.

All other district schools and the central administration building have been secured, meaning no one comes or goes in or out of the premises.

"Do NOT go to the schools to pick up your children," the statement said. "Students are safe and warm in the buildings."

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking everyone to stay away from the high school, "so that law enforcement can do their job, and we can keep people safe," the statement said.

A false school shooter report also prompted lockdowns at Crook County schools in northeast Wyoming.

"Some Crook County Schools went on lockdown as a precaution until it could be confirmed that our reports were hoax calls," the Crook County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "These 'swatting' calls have been reported nationwide and several Wyoming agencies received the same calls this morning."

Gallery: Active Shooter Training in Wyoming Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training Willard Elementary School ALICE Training School Safety