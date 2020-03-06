Families and Wyoming community support Bowl for Jason's Friends

Evelyn Haass, 5, clapped as she watched her bowling ball hit pins and cheered for her fellow members of “Team Evelyn, We’ve Got This” Saturday during Bowl for Jason’s Friends.

Nearly 1,000 bowlers along with their fans packed El Mark-O Lanes through the day for the 22nd annual fundraiser for the Jason’s Friends Foundation, which helps Wyoming families fighting life-threatening childhood cancers and brain or spinal cord tumors.

Among them were families in the Jason’s Friends program like Evelyn’s.

Her mother, Heidi Haass, called Jason’s Friends in April at her friends’ suggestion after Evelyn underwent surgery for what turned out to be a tumor called a ganglioneuroblastoma along her spine with a combination of benign and malignant cells, she said.

Jason’s Friends provides assistance for non-medical costs, including travel for medical care, and has given more than $5.2 million to families since the nonprofit began, volunteer executive director of the nonprofit Lisa Eades said.