Families and Wyoming community support Bowl for Jason's Friends

Evelyn Haass, 5, clapped as she watched her bowling ball hit pins and cheered for her fellow members of “Team Evelyn, We’ve Got This” Saturday during Bowl for Jason’s Friends.
Nearly 1,000 bowlers along with their fans packed El Mark-O Lanes through the day for the 22nd annual fundraiser for the Jason’s Friends Foundation, which helps Wyoming families fighting life-threatening childhood cancers and brain or spinal cord tumors.
Among them were families in the Jason’s Friends program like Evelyn’s.
Her mother, Heidi Haass, called Jason’s Friends in April at her friends’ suggestion after Evelyn underwent surgery for what turned out to be a tumor called a ganglioneuroblastoma along her spine with a combination of benign and malignant cells, she said.
Jason’s Friends provides assistance for non-medical costs, including travel for medical care, and has given more than $5.2 million to families since the nonprofit began, volunteer executive director of the nonprofit Lisa Eades said.
Evelyn’s family traveled to Denver early last April and then spent from April 30 through May 17 there after Evelyn came down with a secondary illness and was in and out of ICU. Jason’s Friends would call to see how they were doing emotionally and made sure their bills were paid while they were out of town and had no income, and the nonprofit took the stress off having to worry about things like the house and car payment, Haass said.
“And we were just able to concentrate on Evelyn and Evelyn getting better,” she added.
Bowl for Jason’s Friends is supported by donations, grants and the annual fundraiser the foundation organizes. It’s run mainly by volunteers, and its two half-time employees also put in volunteer hours, Eades said.
This year’s goal for Bowl for Jason’s Friends is at least $350,000 to beat last year’s more than $330,000. Ninety-five percent of the event’s profits go to families, according to a press release from the foundation.
“It’s a big volunteer effort, not only for the people that put the event on but really the people participating,” Eades said.
The foundation began 25 years ago in memory of Eades’ son, Jason, who was diagnosed at age 8 with a brain stem tumor and died in 1995 at age 9.
“It’s heartwarming, it’s amazing,” Eades said. “It’s really such a grassroots kind of organization and to have people come together and support it the way they have has been amazing. I think it’s a true testament of Wyoming people helping Wyoming people.”
Evelyn’s entire tumor was too close to her spinal column for all of it to be removed, so the family continues to travel to Denver every three months for monitoring, Haass said.
Evelyn is doing well and she looks forward to starting kindergarten in the fall.
It was hard to have to ask for help for Haass, who’s a nurse, after the family had been used to helping and donating for others.
“And then having it switch to we’re the ones accepting help, it was really eye-opening, and it definitely has changed our lives,” Haass said. “And I love this event, because it shows the community coming together, and it’s about Wyoming as a state helping each other out.”
