Family and friends celebrate life of downtown Casper music shop owner

Frech made friends of all ages, including Cody Boyd, who’s 25 and met him through a mutual friend. Boyd started helping and hanging out at the shop and backyard barbecues behind it.

Frech once invited him on a trip to Cheyenne but wouldn’t tell him why until they arrived to pick up a 7-foot-tall giraffe to place in the shop.

“He was just one of the most helpful people, and he enjoyed just life I guess. It kind of pulled you towards him.”

Emily recalled walking home downtown one day with a bottle of wine when he pulled up in his van to invite her to come along as he walked his huskies in the park. They figured out how to open the bottle with a car key and spent a beautiful evening outside sharing some of his favorite things.

“He loved his dogs. They were like the most important thing to him.”

Frech had a way with words, Ricks said. A hat a friend sent emblazoned with the title of a song they would play at gigs inspired one of his Facebook posts in May.

Frech in the post reflected on friends from Washington D.C. to Colorado to Wyoming and through music dating from elementary school bands to playing backrooms, bedrooms, parents basements, backyards and parties thrown “just for an excuse to play.”

“Thank you for your patience and love, beyond measure, in giving me the opportunities to make my meager dreams come true. You all made it worth doing. Much better than an office somewhere in a cubicle...,” he wrote in the post. “Our lives entangled like the the interstates and back woods dirt paths we traveled...just for the chance to play!”

