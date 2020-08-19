Family and friends celebrate life of downtown Casper music shop owner

Music filled the life of Thomas “Tom” Frech, who for more than two decades owned and ran the Platte River Music Company in downtown Casper.
“Always some kind of music happening, some kind of show, some kind of rehearsal always going on,” his daughter Jackie Ricks said. “Guitars and tuning and everything was always in the background at home or at the shop.”
Frech died at his home Monday after he was diagnosed with cancer about a year ago, his daughter said. An open mic celebration of his life is planned for Thursday at Sky Terrace at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport, according to his obituary.
He wanted something simple, so the celebration is a chance for his friends to “give him a last hurrah and sing their music to him, to share memories and music and a happy way,” she said.
His friends and family remember him as an accomplished musician, storyteller, cook and for his spirituality and sense of humor.
“He was a really tough, hard cowboy on the outside, but a big softie on the inside,” Ricks said.
To his five children, he was an outstanding father.
“He took in my mother’s previous children like they were his own,” Ricks said.
Frech was part of many bands including Radio Flyer, The Darn Thirsty Cowboys, JD Blues Band and The Thomas MacWilliams Band, according to his obituary.
“He played all of the instruments, but only claimed to be a drummer,” Ricks said.
He had many other interests as well, ranging from collecting — guitars, guns and even cowboy spurs more recently — to gardening. He didn’t go to church but avidly studied the Bible.
Several friends recalled his skill in cooking. He should have been considered a world-class chef and was a wine connoisseur with a fine collection, longtime friend Kenny Rush said.
“I think that everybody in town should just know that he made the best rib eye you’ve ever had,” longtime family friend Bridget Bower said.
Food and wine for Frech often went together with music and time with others, whether cooking and jamming with the three Bower sisters or playing music during all-night parties at his downtown home and shop.
Frech and his friends would jam inside, out on the sidewalk or in the back alley during parties that sometimes lasted days, Rush said.
“Everybody knew when they walked through the door of Tom Frech that they were welcome.”
Rush met Frech from shopping at his store and later helped convert the back of the shop into Frech’s apartment, after which Frech became his best friend for the past 15 years. They even played together at points in the local music scene, where Frech was a recognized figure.
Among Frech’s groups he performed in was the O’Grady Brothers with his friend Jay Graham, who died a few years ago, Rush said.
“If somewhere in there you could mention that his friends now know that he’s up in heaven playing with the O’Grady Brothers again, something like that would be pretty special to the family and the Jay’s family.”
Frech “was like a father and brother to many people” according to his obituary, and “helped walk many close friends though challenging times.”
Bridget and her sister Emily Bower are two of them. Each recalled a different tough time made easier by spending time with Frech and watching the “Lonesome Dove” series with him — as many friends have.
“He was the most nonjudgmental person who just listened,” Bridget said.
Emily remembers his wise phrases, like, “Don’t beat the water to a froth,” meaning the more you worry about something, the more it will keep manifesting.
Frech made friends of all ages, including Cody Boyd, who’s 25 and met him through a mutual friend. Boyd started helping and hanging out at the shop and backyard barbecues behind it.
Frech once invited him on a trip to Cheyenne but wouldn’t tell him why until they arrived to pick up a 7-foot-tall giraffe to place in the shop.
“He was just one of the most helpful people, and he enjoyed just life I guess. It kind of pulled you towards him.”
Emily recalled walking home downtown one day with a bottle of wine when he pulled up in his van to invite her to come along as he walked his huskies in the park. They figured out how to open the bottle with a car key and spent a beautiful evening outside sharing some of his favorite things.
“He loved his dogs. They were like the most important thing to him.”
Frech had a way with words, Ricks said. A hat a friend sent emblazoned with the title of a song they would play at gigs inspired one of his Facebook posts in May.
Frech in the post reflected on friends from Washington D.C. to Colorado to Wyoming and through music dating from elementary school bands to playing backrooms, bedrooms, parents basements, backyards and parties thrown “just for an excuse to play.”
“Thank you for your patience and love, beyond measure, in giving me the opportunities to make my meager dreams come true. You all made it worth doing. Much better than an office somewhere in a cubicle...,” he wrote in the post. “Our lives entangled like the the interstates and back woods dirt paths we traveled...just for the chance to play!”
