Family of Casper Police Lt. Danny Dundas establishes scholarship at Casper College

The parents of Casper Police Lt. Danny Dundas have created a memorial scholarship at Casper College in his honor, awarding two students $1,250 for both the fall and spring semesters.

Dundas, a Casper native who became one of the most prominent members of the department, died by suicide in September 2021. He was a 13-year veteran at the department and was widely regarded as compassionate and personable, especially due to his lighthearted presence on social media.

"Each recipient must have a cumulative GPA of 2.0, be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours, and be or have been a first responder in fire or law enforcement or be a child of a first responder in fire or law enforcement," a press release from the college says about the scholarship.

Dundas was a "lifelong learner," it notes, and continued his education by earning job-training certificates throughout his life.

In the release, a statement from Dundas's mother emphasizes how her son balanced some of the darker parts of his job with the power of laughter.

“My husband and I established this scholarship to honor him and keep a piece of him alive,” Karla Dundas said. “We hope that the recipients of this scholarship get on YouTube and watch a Lt. Dundas with Casper Police Department video and get a sense of who he was and how he incorporated wit and humor into a stressful job."

Those interested can apply for the scholarship online.