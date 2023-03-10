A Casper marketing company received a cease and desist letter from the FCC for its “apparent support” of illegal robocalls on behalf of its clients, including fake student loan forgiveness and Amazon refund scam calls made to the public, the document states.

The Federal Communications Commission conducted an investigation that revealed Vultik Technologies left pre-recorded voice message calls on people’s cell phones without consent, the cease and desist letter shows. This happened during a five-month period last year.

Vultik is a “worldwide promoting and business improvement administrations organization with an access of 60 representatives working nonstop to fulfill our customer's requirements, whether it's digital marketing or full-stack business development,” its website says.

The company has a Casper address. A Star-Tribune reporter visited Vultik's listed address, which included a suite number, but no such office existed. The company pays a fee to receive digital and print mail at the address, essentially using it as a P.O. box.

Robocalls are calls made with an auto-dialer or that contain a message made with a prerecorded or artificial voice, said FCC spokesperson Will Wiquist.

That said, not all robocalls are illegal, Wiquist said. If a caller obtains written consent, it may make a prerecorded telemarketing call or text to a home or wireless number. There are a few exceptions to this rule made for emergency contacts involving danger to life or safety.

Unwanted calls - illegal and spoofed robocalls - have become the FCC’s top consumer complaint.

Prior to the letter, staff at Vultik was notified of illegal calls and provided data supporting it, but the company didn’t make any changes, the document states.

“Further, the numerous tracebacks to Vultik indicate that you are apparently knowingly or negligently originating illegal robocall traffic,” the letter reads.

The company was given 14 days from Jan. 11 to take sufficient actions to block the transmission of illegal robocalls, according to the letter. Vultik faced punishments including the potential blocking of all call traffic from its network or a removal of its certification, if it didn't stop.

Vultik made its last social media post on Facebook two days after receiving the letter. Its phone line leads to an automated message. The company did not respond to three different requests for comment made over a 24-hour period.