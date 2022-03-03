Federal appeal dismissed in 2018 Casper police shooting case

The case of a Casper man shot and killed by police in 2018 will return to a lower court, after an appeals judge ruled Wednesday that police “did not use excessive force.”

Douglas Oneyear was walking down 15th Street on Casper’s east side on Feb. 25, 2018, carrying a toy sword. Officers were responding to reports of him threatening a gas station employee nearby, and thought he could be carrying a crowbar.

According to court filings, police stopped Oneyear and ordered him to drop the sword, but he continued walking towards them. About 12 seconds after the first order, video cited in the filings shows, the first shots were fired.

In June, a U.S. District Court judge ruled in favor of Casper police officers Jonathan Schlager and Cody Meyers, dismissing the federal case and finding the officers “acted appropriately in response to Mr. Oneyear’s conduct and did not violate his constitutional rights.”

Since the case’s wrongful death claim must be decided by a state court, it’ll head back to Natrona County’s seventh district on that count only.

That judge also found the officers were protected by qualified immunity. The case, he found, did not meet the requirements to overcome that doctrine, which protects officers acting reasonably while on duty.

Because of the sword, which the officers did not know was a toy, they also believed he was armed. Court documents state Schlager feared for his life, and Meyers said he thought Oneyear was “aggressive” and “walking out of anger.”

Linda Lennen, Oneyear’s mother, filed an appeal in the 10th Circuit in July. In addition to the wrongful death claim, Lennen has maintained that the Casper Police Department did not properly train its officers in use of less-than-lethal force.

“We’re not down on the police in this case, we support the police fully,” Lennen’s attorney Todd Hambrick said Wednesday. “It’s just when they make a mistake and it hurts individuals, they have to be called out on it, otherwise there’s no accountability.”

Two of the judges in the 10th Circuit ruling agreed with the district court’s decision, finding the officers acted reasonably given the circumstances and did not violate Oneyear’s constitutional rights. Because he was ordered to drop the sword four times and continued to move towards the officers, the court ruled, he “demonstrated an intent to aggressively and quickly close in” on them.

A third judge also affirmed the district court’s decision, but said that the officers may have violated Oneyear’s constitutional rights — or at least that a “reasonable” jury could conclude as much.

“Officer Schlager was at least partially responsible for creating the situation warranting the use of deadly force by not maintaining a safe time, distance, and/or cover,” the concurring decision states.

That judge, Vanessa Rossman, also cited Oneyear’s “long history of mental health issues, including schizoaffective disorder,” but said that the officers had no way of knowing that background.

“Officer Schlager knew, before he used deadly force, that Mr. Oneyear was distraught or otherwise irrational.” Rossman said. “(He) faced a rapidly developing situation, but the foreseeable consequence of his approach should have been obvious: if the suspect did not immediately stop as directed, then Officer Schlager would have to shoot him.”

Rossman also wrote that a “reasonable juror” watching the dash camera footage from that night may conclude that Oneyear was not advancing in a threatening way.

The state case, which has been on hold during the appeals process, is set to resume in a month. Hambrick said they will attempt to seek a jury trial in Natrona County.

