Federal proposal could cut transit funding, hurt development for Casper

A federal proposal to increase the population requirements for metropolitan statistical areas would threaten funding and grant eligibility for essential services in the Casper area, local officials say.
The change proposed by the Office of Management and Budget would double the population requirement from 50,000 to 100,000 people in the area. That means that if it goes into effect, Wyoming would be the only state without a single MSA. Nationwide, 144 cities would lose their designation.
The latest census data shows the Casper MSA, which spans all of Natrona County, hovers around 78,000 residents. The only other one in the state, centered around Cheyenne in Laramie County, was just shy of that 100,000 mark as of 2017.
Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Supervisor Jeremy Yates said Friday that losing the MSA designation would mean losing a lot of local control over transportation planning. Here, for example, the local MPO facilitates input and federal funding for projects in places such as Evansville, Bar Nunn or the county to make sure Casper’s neighbors have access to those essential services.
“MPOs came into existence because communities were being left out of the planning stages of transportation projects,” Yates said. “An arbitrary change from 50,000 to 100,000 would leave a lot of communities in the lurch without that amount of local control.”
The Westwinds interchange to Bar Nunn and the West Belt Loop bypass are a couple of recent examples of transportation projects in Natrona County funded made possible by federal dollars. Yates said federal agencies provide grants that cover 90% or more of the cost of planning these types of projects, allocated by the MPO.
During the pandemic, the Casper Transit System received $2.9 million in CARES Act funding thanks to its designation as an urban system, while rural transit systems received no federal assistance according to the MPO. That funding was crucial to keeping Casper moving, both on its fixed bus routes and its door-to-door service, throughout the last year.
Yates also said three full-time staff salaries and portions of two others in his office are paid by federal funds.
Liz Becher, director of community development for the city of Casper, said losing the MSA designation would also mean businesses looking for places to move or expand might overlook Casper. The list of MSAs, which now includes 392 across the country, is often the first place site selectors look to compare costs of living, income and other factors, Becher said. That could hurt Wyoming’s economic development and diversification efforts down the line.
“That has always been the traditional way to start a search for a new location for business expansion,” Becher said. “Unless they wanted a very small home market, or they asked for anything off the radar.”
Becher said local officials are working with representatives in Cheyenne and reaching out to Wyoming’s federal delegation to voice their opposition to the proposed change.
Sen. Cynthia Lummis joined a bipartisan list of legislators signing on to a letter earlier this week from Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-South Dakota, urging the OMB to reject the proposal.
“A number of Wyoming businesses raised concerns about this to my DC office and our Director of Business Outreach in Wyoming,” Lummis said Friday in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “A change in how OMB designates metropolitan statistical areas could impact not only Cheyenne and Casper’s eligibility for federal programs and grants but also their ability to attract business in the future. I’m working, and will continue to work, toward a solution to this issue.”
Yates said the MPO and the local Policy Committee will be discussing the issue at their Tuesday meeting, hopefully to gain a better understanding of the potential effects on the area’s smaller communities.