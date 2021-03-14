Federal proposal could cut transit funding, hurt development for Casper

The Westwinds interchange to Bar Nunn and the West Belt Loop bypass are a couple of recent examples of transportation projects in Natrona County funded made possible by federal dollars. Yates said federal agencies provide grants that cover 90% or more of the cost of planning these types of projects, allocated by the MPO.

During the pandemic, the Casper Transit System received $2.9 million in CARES Act funding thanks to its designation as an urban system, while rural transit systems received no federal assistance according to the MPO. That funding was crucial to keeping Casper moving, both on its fixed bus routes and its door-to-door service, throughout the last year.

Yates also said three full-time staff salaries and portions of two others in his office are paid by federal funds.

Liz Becher, director of community development for the city of Casper, said losing the MSA designation would also mean businesses looking for places to move or expand might overlook Casper. The list of MSAs, which now includes 392 across the country, is often the first place site selectors look to compare costs of living, income and other factors, Becher said. That could hurt Wyoming’s economic development and diversification efforts down the line.