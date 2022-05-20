Federal relief program for struggling homeowners in full swing in Wyoming

It’s been almost three weeks since the Department of Family Services officially launched the Homeowner Assistance Fund — a new program for people behind on home ownership costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program grants homeowners up to $17,000 in federal money per household to help cover debts like late mortgage payments, utilities bills and property taxes.

As of Thursday, the program had distributed roughly $219,000 to help with late mortgage payments, and $4,500 for late utilities since applications went live, according to Corrine Livers, economic security programs administrator for the Department of Family Services.

That money went to 30 Wyoming households, according to Livers. The average payment to each household was $7,557.

So far, the program has been relatively smooth-sailing, she said.

“We’ve really had great feedback from the families that have participated in it,” Livers said. “And I say that with the understanding that we haven’t had a whole lot of volume.”

According to Thursday’s data, thee program hasn’t reimbursed any late property taxes yet. But that could soon change, Livers said — the second deadline for 2021 property taxes was May 10.

“We’re going to team up with some of the treasurers’ offices and put information cards in the delinquency letters that go out to families who are delinquent on their taxes,” she said.

The $219,000 doled out since the start of May joins another $2 million administered during the Homeowner Assistance Fund’s pilot program, which lasted from October to February. The Department of Family Services worked with the Wyoming Community Development Authority for the trial run.

A total of 168 households received assistance from the agency during the pilot, all for delinquent mortgage payments. (During the pilot, the relief money didn’t go to other kinds of debts, like utilities or property taxes.) The average grant was about $11,550 per household, according to Livers.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is a product of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the $1.9 trillion relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden last year

The U.S. Department of the Treasury set aside $10 billion for U.S. states, tribes and territories to implement their own homeowner assistance programs. Wyoming has claim to $50 million of that.

Homeowners around the county have, for the most part, exhausted other options for pandemic-era mortgage relief.

The federal government let millions defer payments on federally backed mortgages starting in March of 2020. Lots of private lenders followed suit.

But borrowers could only press pause on their federally backed mortgages for 18 months at most, and private lenders typically set even shorter limits. People started running out their forbearance periods last fall.

On Thursday, Wyoming’s Homeowner Assistance Fund had 171 applications in processing. Another 109 applications had been drafted, but not submitted.

For households looking for help with mortgage payments, the time it takes for applications to be approved and paid out will depend a lot on their lenders, Livers said. The Department of Family Services has to verify application information with those lenders, which can take awhile.

“Nationally, we find that some of the bigger mortgage companies are taking longer to return the needed information,” Livers said. That hasn’t been a problem so far, though, she said.

The Wyoming Community Development Authority will likely hold most of the loans that will be eligible for assistance, Department of Family Services Executive Director Korin Schmidt told the Star-Tribune in April.

Homeowners who are more than $17,000 behind on their mortgage, or can’t continue paying it, must also receive housing education before their applications are approved for funding.

What that looks like depends on the circumstances of each homeowner, Livers said ⁠— it could involve taking an online course, or receiving one-on-one housing counseling, for example. Applicants will be directed to one of two housing nonprofits, Wyoming Housing Network and My Front Door, for help.

As of Thursday, 29 Wyoming households had completed some form of education as part of the Homeowner Assistance Fund. Another 22 were in the pipeline to receive it.

According to the agency, receiving money from the Homeowner Assistance Fund might prevent people from taking advantage of other options for mortgage relief. Homeowners are encouraged to reach out to their mortgage servicers about lowering or pausing payments before applying to the program.

For more information, or to apply for the program, visit the Department of Family Services’ website. There’s also a Homeowner Assistance Fund hotline, 1-888-996-4237, dedicated to answering questions about applications. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For people struggling to pay rent, the Department of Family Services also manages Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The agency launched ERAP about a year ago, and has since paid out about $34 million in federal dollars to Wyoming landlords, utilities companies and tenants.

