Federal unemployment checks to arrive in Wyoming by 'middle of next week'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After some delay, Wyomingites on unemployment insurance should begin to receive $600 weekly payments from the federal government by the “middle of next week,” officials from the Department of Workforce Services said Friday.

"The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is working tirelessly around the clock to provide these additional financial resources to our Wyoming neighbors," Programs Administrator Holly McKamey Simoni said in a statement. "The $600 per week addition will be applied to unemployment benefits automatically. Those who are receiving unemployment benefits already do not have to do anything to get these funds."

According to a news release, benefits are retroactive to the week of March 29 and will be in effect through July 25. Those already registered to receive unemployment insurance through the department should see the amounts reflected in their next payment and are asked not to call the office.

Taxes — as well as child support payments, when applicable — will be automatically applied to the $600 amount, meaning the actual payments will be approximately $540 or less for beneficiaries.