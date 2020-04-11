'Feed the Front Line' effort provides meals to workers responding to COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A team of local businesses have begun to provide delivered meals to crews of health care workers, grocery stores, first responders and others as part of an effort called “Feed The Front Line. Casper.”

Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group, Occasions by Cory and The Cottage Cafe launched Feed The Front Line. Casper to “provide meals for our healthcare professionals, first responders and other frontline heroes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” while supporting local restaurants and businesses, according to an announcement from the group.

The businesses combined individual efforts that each of the three had recently begun into Feed The Front Line. Casper. By the end of Sunday, the project will have delivered 650 meals and even 100 cookies, said Kate Kalinowski with Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group.

Community donations support the meals from The Cottage Café, Occasions by Cory and other several other local food and beverage establishments.