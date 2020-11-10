Feeling sick? Here's what to do.

A record number of Wyoming residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks.
Below is a guide to help you find testing, advice and other resources near you.
What symptoms should I watch out for?
COVID-19 is a very infectious respiratory disease that can easily spread from person-to-person contact, including being less than 6 feet from a person with the infection for over 15 minutes.
Symptoms of the virus can start within two to 14 days after the day you were exposed. You can also still carry the virus even if you have no symptoms or have only mild symptoms.
It's important to monitor your health following any potential exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include any of the following:
- fever;
- cough;
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;
- chills;
- muscle pain;
- headache;
- sore throat;
- new loss of taste or smell.
Other kinds of symptoms are possible too. There are also emergency warning signs, like difficulty breathing. If these emergency warning signs occur, seek medical attention immediately, or call 911.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, other emergency warning signs include:
- persistent pain or pressure in the chest;
- new confusion;
- inability to wake or stay awake;
- bluish lips or face.
I've been exposed. What now?
If you have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, stay at home and quarantine. Only go out for medical visits or essential errands.
In most cases, health experts recommend staying at home and avoiding all contact with people for at least 14 days after being exposed. But you can find more details on what is best for you to do after being exposed at the Wyoming Department of Health's website here: tinyurl.com/WDHexposure.
After exposure, you can call your health care provider to let them know. If you do not have a health care provider, you can call the Casper-Natrona County Health Department at 307-577-9892 for guidance. Additional information on what to do when you have been exposed to COVID-19 can be accessed here: tinyurl.com/WDHcontact.
Remember you can still spread the virus even if you have no symptoms. If you want to know more about how the virus spreads, go here: tinyurl.com/CDCspread.
When should I get tested?
The CDC's website has a "self-checker" tool to guide your decisions and help you find appropriate care here: tinyurl.com/CDCchecker.
If you have symptoms, you can also call your health provider or call the Casper-Natrona County Health Department at 307-577-9892 for guidance.
A majority of people who test positive for COVID-19 only exhibit mild symptoms and are able to recover fully at home. If you are concerned you may have the virus, you can choose to isolate and avoid contact with people for a period of time. A guide for how and when to do that is available here: tinyurl.com/WDHisolation.
If you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, the best time to receive a test is four to five days following exposure. Health experts encourage those exposed to have another test during your quarantine period on the 11th, 12th or 14th day after being exposed.
Even if you test negative for the virus after being exposed, health experts will still urge you to stay at home and quarantine for 14 days following the day of exposure.
Where can I go for a test?
A comprehensive map of Wyoming pop-up testing sites, hospitals and clinics near you can be found here: covid19.wyo.gov.
Some places in Casper open for testing include:
- Respiratory Symptom Clinic of the Wyoming Medical Center, 245 S. Fenway Street, 307-233-0291
Wyoming also has free at-home COVID-19 saliva-based tests (not a nasal swab) available to order. Insurance is not needed. You can see if this option is right for you by visiting the Wyoming Department of Health website here: tinyurl.com/WDHhometesting.
You can order an individual test to conduct at home by visiting vaulthealth.com/covid. After you enter your Wyoming address, the cost of the test will be waived.
If you have questions about this option, email wdh.covid19@wyo.gov.
How can I protect my family and community?
Seniors and individuals with underlying health conditions can be more susceptible to catching virus and becoming seriously ill. You can spread the virus even if you carry none of the symptoms. Wear a mask over your nose and mouth. Stay 6 feet away from people around you. Thoroughly wash your hands often. Follow Wyoming Department of Health guidelines.
The CDC has a guide on tips for staying safe on its website here: tinyurl.com/CDCcommunity.
All up-to-date information on the COVID-19 pandemic is also available at the Wyoming Department of Health website: health.wyo.gov, or covid19.wyo.gov.
