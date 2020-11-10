Feeling sick? Here's what to do.

After exposure, you can call your health care provider to let them know. If you do not have a health care provider, you can call the Casper-Natrona County Health Department at 307-577-9892 for guidance. Additional information on what to do when you have been exposed to COVID-19 can be accessed here: tinyurl.com/WDHcontact.

Remember you can still spread the virus even if you have no symptoms. If you want to know more about how the virus spreads, go here: tinyurl.com/CDCspread.

When should I get tested?

The CDC's website has a "self-checker" tool to guide your decisions and help you find appropriate care here: tinyurl.com/CDCchecker.

If you have symptoms, you can also call your health provider or call the Casper-Natrona County Health Department at 307-577-9892 for guidance.