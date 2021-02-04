Felled City Park cottonwoods leave room for new growth, city officials say

“Yeah, they were beautiful, big and alive,” said local arborist Ryan Wenger of All Trees Casper. “But again, is somebody’s life worth that?”

There are 50 other trees in City Park — none as big or as old as the four felled cottonwoods, but still plenty to provide shade and sustain its corner of Casper’s ecosystem. And come Arbor Day, the city plans on planting new saplings to bring that number back up to 54.

Those new trees will likely not be cottonwoods, a deliberate choice to diversify the park’s foliage. For some species, entire populations can be wiped out in an area if a disease takes hold of one tree.

“We choose a different variety of trees so that if a disease comes in, we only have a fraction of that specific type of tree,” city forester Katy Hallock said. “So it’s not going to take out all of the trees.”

The plains cottonwood is native to Wyoming, but most found in Casper were planted by humans, not grown naturally, with the exception of some trees along the North Platte River and in Morad Park. The city will only chop or trim naturally occurring trees if they become a hazard.