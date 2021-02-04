Felled City Park cottonwoods leave room for new growth, city officials say

In the dead of winter, City Park looks naked — there are fewer children running around, no leaves on the trees. Now, after four of the city’s oldest and largest cottonwood trees were cut down last week, its terrain looks even more bare.
The decision to chop came after a decade of monitoring the trees, said Beth Andress, community relations coordinator for the city’s parks department. She said that the trees had been on a “health plan” after a report came back about 10 years ago showing signs of interior decay.
“I know that makes it a little bit more emotional for people because they’re such old mature trees and we don’t have that many intact,” Andress said. “But cottonwood trees are not like sequoias or redwoods; they don’t have hundreds of years of long life. We’ve been trying to preserve these trees for 10 years. Eventually, they will die.”
And in a windy climate like Casper, the city has to think about safety first — especially since the trees were in a popular downtown park. A few big branches had fallen off in a late summer windstorm, Andress said, thankfully not on top of anyone.
Those branches had hollows, which further sampling showed extended way down the trees’ trunks (basically, infecting its vascular system). According to Andress, the city’s trio of arborists said that kind of damage usually only leads to more of the same.
“Yeah, they were beautiful, big and alive,” said local arborist Ryan Wenger of All Trees Casper. “But again, is somebody’s life worth that?”
There are 50 other trees in City Park — none as big or as old as the four felled cottonwoods, but still plenty to provide shade and sustain its corner of Casper’s ecosystem. And come Arbor Day, the city plans on planting new saplings to bring that number back up to 54.
Those new trees will likely not be cottonwoods, a deliberate choice to diversify the park’s foliage. For some species, entire populations can be wiped out in an area if a disease takes hold of one tree.
“We choose a different variety of trees so that if a disease comes in, we only have a fraction of that specific type of tree,” city forester Katy Hallock said. “So it’s not going to take out all of the trees.”
The plains cottonwood is native to Wyoming, but most found in Casper were planted by humans, not grown naturally, with the exception of some trees along the North Platte River and in Morad Park. The city will only chop or trim naturally occurring trees if they become a hazard.
Former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird said last week that regardless of safety concerns, he believed the trees could have been preserved or blocked off in the park as natural historical landmarks. Laird, who vocally opposed the trees’ cutting on his social media, appeared at Tuesday’s council meeting to give his thoughts on the matter.
“All I ask is that you form some resolution, that if they’re going to take down city monuments, majestic city trees, that you’d be informed of it first,” Laird said. “And you can see a report, just like a pipeline report. Does it affect the ecology of the surrounding areas? Does it affect people that are living there, birds, anybody? And then make a decision because the public looks to you to do that.”
The public response hasn’t all been outrage. Andress said someone called and thanked the parks department for making it safer to bring their kids to the park without having to keep an eye out for fragile branches. And in the long run, planting four new trees is an opportunity to make City Park’s flora even stronger.